Falken to present tyre range at Automässan in Gothenburg, Sweden

Falken will present its wide range of car, SUV, light truck and truck tyres at the Automässan industry trade show, which will take place in Gothenburg from 18th to 21st January 2023

Falken will present its wide range of car, SUV, light truck and truck tyres at the Automässan industry trade show, which will take place in Gothenburg from 18th to 21st January 2023.

Highlighted on Falken’s stand are the tyres specially developed for the Nordic winter, the WINTERPEAK F-ICE1 and the 1 1. Both tyres have been developed for exceptional performance in extreme weather conditions in the Nordic and Baltic countries. The WINTERPEAK F-ICE 1 studless tyre delivers excellent handling and braking in wet, snowy and icy conditions, as well as excellent dry handling, secure stud grip and low noise.

The studless WINTERPEAK F-Snow 1 can also take on extreme winter conditions, providing grip on both ice and snow, Falken developed a new ultra-soft compound technology. The patented 4D-Nano Design technology was used by engineers to develop an innovative, silica-rich compound that achieves excellent durability and grip levels even at extremely low temperatures. Intersecting tread grooves ensure that compact snow collects at the tread edges and is dispersed. This ensures users feel confident on the road at all times during the winter.

Another highlight of the Falken stand is the e.ZIEX summer tyre, its first developed specifically for electric vehicles, which made its debut at TIRE COLOGNE in 2022. The e.ZIEX is one of the best tyres in terms of energy efficiency ever developed and manufactured by the Sumitomo Rubber Group. In 2023, the e.ZIEX will be launched as Falken’s first replacement business tyre for electric cars in Europe.

Among other popular summer and winter tyres, Falken is also showcasing tyres from the truck tyre segment: the popular RI151 and GI388 tyres, both for the steering and trailer axles respectively, and the high-traction BI856 for the drive axle. The WILDPEAK M/T MT01 and A/T AT3WA models will be present too, both tyres are designed for off-road use and can withstand the toughest weather and road conditions due to their sidewall design.

In addition to learning about Falken’s tyre range, visitors to the stand can also compete against each other in a racing simulator. The winner of each day will win a Radical Racing Experience at the Ljungbyhed Motorbana in May 2023.

Falken’s sales and technical experts will be available to answer visitors’ questions in Hall A02 Stand 62.

SOURCE: Falken