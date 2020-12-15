Falken “AZENIS FK510” selected as factory standard tires for new Toyota “MIRAI”

Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd. is pleased to announce that we have begun supplying our high-performance Falken “AZENIS FK510” tires to Toyota Motor Corporation for use as factory standard tires on their new model “MIRAI” fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV), which went on sale this December.

The new model MIRAI not only achieves improved fuel economy compared with previous FCEVs, but is also designed to provide a more refined, comfortable ride as well as a quieter drive.

The new model MIRAI will be outfitted with the flagship tires of our Falken Brand, AZENIS FK510, which has already earned widespread acclaim in European markets. Our high-performance AZENIS FK510 tires provide superior stability and maneuverability performance when driving at higher speeds thanks to an asymmetrical tread pattern that optimizes the distribution of pressure throughout the contact footprint, as well as a rounder profile design for greater sidewall flexibility. When cornering, the asymmetrical pattern distributes contact pressure more evenly throughout the surface of the tread, assisting the driver in handling the vehicle while helping to bring out the vehicle’s full performance potential. With these innovative technologies, we are proud to contribute to a more refined, comfortable ride for the new model Toyota MIRAI, a fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV) that pursues a higher level of driving performance than your typical FCEV.

The adoption of a larger tire size compared with previous models further adds to the new model MIRAI’s already powerful image as a dynamic and speedy vehicle.

