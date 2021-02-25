Falken AZENIS FK510 secures top spot in the ADAC summer tyre test

The Falken AZENIS FK510 ultra high-performance tyre has secured another accolade after being declared the winner in the Allgemeiner Deutscher Automobilclub e.V. (ADAC) 2021 summer tyre test. The ‘good’ rating from the prestigious ADAC follows a “highly recommended” rating from both the Touring Club Switzerland (TCS) and the Austrian Automobile Touring Club (ÖAMTC) in their 2021 summer tyre tests. 17 Y rated 225/50R17 tyres, suitable for numerous medium-sized vehicles such as Audi A4 or Volkswagen Passat were tested. The result marks the second win for a Falken pattern in an ADAC summer tyre test.

According to the ADAC testers, the Falken tyres “convinces with its balance” and offers “top values” on wet and dry roads, ultimately leading to the top score of 2.1 (good). In the main criterion of wet performance, all tyres were subjected to various tests such as braking, longitudinal and transverse aquaplaning, handling as well as circular lateral guidance. These results made up 40 percent of the overall score. Scoring 2.0, Falken was close to the top score in these elements.

With 20 percent of the overall result awarded for dry handling, control and braking on dry surfaces, Falken achieved a further ‘good’ rating with 1.9. Wear properties also accounted for twenty percent and with another convincing performance, Falken scored 2.0 (good). For the other criteria, such as noise and fuel consumption, each worth ten percent of the overall score Falken scored competitively to ensure it secured the top slot once all tests had been combined.

“We are very pleased to finish on top in this highly competitive segment of this renowned test,” comments Andreas Giese, senior manager product planning/corporate planning at Falken Tyre Europe GmbH. “Once again, we have demonstrated that Falken tyres meet all the requirements of a premium tyre.”

Constantly evolved since its launch in 2016, the Falken AZENIS FK510 is now available in 96 sizes; from 17 to 22 inches with profiles ranging from 25 to 55 series and approved for speeds of up to more than 300 km/h.

SOURCE: Falken