Fade to Black: GMC introduces SUV Special Editions

GMC is expanding offerings for its premium SUV lineup with the 2019 Terrain and Acadia Black Editions. Both build on the bold road presence that already defines the popular SUVs with sculpted, athletic appearances.

The Black Editions are distinguished by darkened exterior treatments, adding more choices to lineups that also include color-matched, chromed and unique Denali appearances. The design advances GMC’s legacy of precision craftsmanship and answers customers’ calls for greater vehicle personalization.

Internal sales data shows that roughly one in five new SUV buyers spends additional money after purchase to personalize their new vehicle’s appearance. Black Editions answer the specific desire for a blacked-out effect and come direct from the factory ingrained with distinct personality.

“The new Terrain and Acadia Black Editions perfectly capture the identity of the GMC brand by offering a bold and confident exterior appearance,” said Duncan Aldred, vice president of Global GMC. “They give our customers more choices within the premium SUV segment to distinguish their vehicle and themselves.”

The new special editions add momentum to a brand that saw its best sales in 12 years in 2017, along with strong volume gains in early 2018. GMC crossovers were up 19 percent in February alone, with the Terrain posting a 17 percent year-over-year increase, and the Acadia was up 22 percent.

Terrain Black Edition (Available on SLE & SLT)

Package content includes:

19-inch gloss black aluminum wheels

Darkened grille insert and black surround

Black mirror caps, roof rails and additional exterior accents

Black exterior model and trim badging

Offered in five exterior colors: Ebony Twilight Metallic, Summit White, Graphite Gray Metallic, Satin Steel Metallic and, new for 2019, Sedona Metallic**

Acadia Black Edition (Available on SLT)

Package content includes:

20-inch machined aluminum wheels with black accents

Black grille insert and black surround

Black headlamp and taillamp details

Black mirror caps, roof rails and additional exterior accents

Offered in five exterior colors: Ebony Twilight Metallic, Summit White, White Frost Tricoat and, new for 2019, Dark Sky Metallic and Smokey Quartz Metallic

The 2019 Terrain and Acadia Black Editions will be available this summer.

