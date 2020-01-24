Facts about the new E-Class: intelligence gets exciting: Extensive model facelift

With over 14 million units delivered since 1946, the E-Class is the bestselling model series in the history of Mercedes-Benz. Many regard it as the “heart of the brand”. In 2016 the E-Class took a major step into the future: The tenth generation set styling highlights with its pure yet emotive design and exclusive, high-quality interior. It also impressed with its wealth of innovations, for example the driving assistance systems. This emotive and smart combination has proved extremely successful: to date more than one million customers around the world have decided in favour of the current-generation E-Class Saloon or E-Class Estate. And now intelligence is becoming exciting and dynamic as well: in summer 2020 the saloon and estate will be in the showrooms of our European sales partners as the first representatives of the extensively facelifted model series. The long saloon (China), coupé and cabriolet will soon follow.

Key facts:

Next generation driving assistance systems Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC with route-based speed adjustment: with the help of information from LiveTraffic, the E-Class can recognise and respond to tailbacks and slow-moving traffic even before the driver becomes aware of them. When a traffic jam is detected (and if the driver does not choose a different response), DISTRONIC reduces the speed to around 100 km/h as a precaution. Active Tailback Assist: in the event of a motorway tailback where there are lane markings, this can substantially assist the driver with lane-keeping and maintaining a safe distance at speeds up to around 60 km/h, with a high degree of availability. Active Steering Assist: can assist the driver in forming a rescue lane on multi-lane roads. Active Brake Assist with cross-traffic function: if there is a danger of a collision with oncoming traffic when making a turn across a carriageway, the E-Class can be braked at the speeds typical of such manoeuvres. Active Blind Spot Assist with exit warning: this function can lower the risk of a collision with other road users, e.g. passing cyclists. Active Blind Spot Assist also monitors the blind spot when at standstill, and can warn the driver of approaching vehicles, motorcycles or bicycles when opening the door. Parking Package with 360° camera: Side View gives the Parking package a new function that keeps an eye on the entire side of the vehicle. The extended side view makes it easier to manoeuvre alongside nearby, parallel obstacles such as kerbs and garage walls.



