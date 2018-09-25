Fact sheet: future CO2 targets should be ambitious yet realistic

EU automobile manufacturers are fully committed to further reducing CO2 emissions from their vehicles, spending a large part of the sector’s €53.8 billion annual R&D investment on decarbonisation. However, in the end it is the consumer who decides which technology to buy.

As this fact sheet shows, today’s market trends (such as consumers switching from diesel to petrol with higher CO2 emissions and the low market uptake of alternatively-powered vehicles) are posing a real threat to future CO2 reductions, even affecting the existing 2021 target.

It is thus vital to set CO2 targets for cars that are realistic, taking into account changing consumer demand and the stagnant market share of alternatively-powered vehicles.

SOURCE: ACEA