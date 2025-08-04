Face of the future: a new era of iconic design at Mercedes-Benz starts with all-new electric GLC

Inspired by rich heritage and designed for the future, Mercedes‑Benz is elevating the design language of Sensual Purity

Inspired by rich heritage and designed for the future, Mercedes‑Benz is elevating the design language of Sensual Purity. The first series production vehicle to showcase this is the all-new Mercedes‑Benz GLC with EQ Technology. One of the most defining characteristics is the new iconic grille. This striking centerpiece preserves the essence of Mercedes‑Benz while embracing a more modern touch through reduction, clean lines and cutting-edge technology. The all-new electric Mercedes‑Benz GLC will celebrate its world premiere at IAA Mobility in Munich on September 7, 2025.

A new era of iconic design, redefining the face of the brand

For over 100 years, the chrome grille has been a central feature of nearly every Mercedes‑Benz, while steadily evolving over time. From its original vertical proportions with simple details to the more intricate, horizontal architecture of recent years, the grille has been a proud signature on many millions of cars. The heritage portfolio features many memorable and much-loved examples, including on the legendary Mercedes‑Benz 600 Pullman (W100, 1963-1981), the “Strich 8” (W114, 1968-1973), and the Mercedes‑Benz S‑Class W108 (1965-1972) and W111 (1959-1968) model series.

The chrome grille is one of the most visual representations of the brand’s DNA. When one sees a Mercedes‑Benz grille, and there is no doubt as to the provenance of the vehicle it’s carried on. The introduction of the iconic grille marks an important step for the company that has created many milestone moments. From a functional feature of the combustion-vehicle era, the new grille of the all‑electric GLC has evolved into an illuminated work of art, conveying prestige through reduction, clean lines and technology. The fusion of design, technology and craftmanship is boldly transposed through three main features: a wide chrome frame, a smoked-glass-effect lattice structure and integrated contour lighting. An illuminated version will be available as an option, featuring a total of 942 backlit dots. This optional high-tech pixel graphic can even be animated and brings the electric GLC to life. Additionally, the central Mercedes-Benz star and integrated surrounding contour of the panel are illuminated.

“Our new iconic grille is not just a new front for the GLC,

it redefines the face of our brand. It is the perfect fusion of lasting design codes reinterpreted

for the future,making our cars instantly recognizable.”

Gorden Wagener, Chief Design Officer, Mercedes-Benz Group AG

The evolution of Sensual Purity – developing a timeless automotive identity

Few brands have the same level of worldwide recognition, love and respect as Mercedes‑Benz. Vehicles bearing the three-pointed star have always been synonymous with subtle elegance, sophistication, innovation and prestige – each one creating a strong visual identity shaped by the design philosophy of Sensual Purity.

The new GLC takes these ideas to a whole new and exciting era. For many years, the GLC has been the most popular model from Mercedes-Benz topping the charts as the brand’s best-selling model series worldwide. And it continues to be the best-seller globally.

The new GLC with EQ Technology marks a turning point in the midsize segment for Mercedes‑Benz as the first model in a completely new family of vehicles featuring MB.OS – the supercomputer powering every new Mercedes‑Benz model – and leading the way with an elevated design language. The GLC offers customers a vehicle that seamlessly combines the reliability and elegance of Mercedes‑Benz with cutting-edge electric drive systems and intelligent, intuitive software. Designed to adapt effortlessly to diverse needs and lifestyles, it continues the GLC legacy in electric form – iconic, versatile, intuitive and smooth.

And the design revolution continues in the interior of the all-new GLC. It evokes a unique feeling synonymous with Mercedes‑Benz – a feeling of comfort, safety and support. An optional all-new, seamless MBUX HYPERSCREEN elevates the interior of the new GLC in a way never seen before. It offers a sense of belonging, encapsulating the ‘Welcome Home’ feeling that just sitting in a Mercedes‑Benz can bring. Every journey feels familiar and intuitive, ensuring the electric GLC is not just a vehicle, but a welcoming space that seamlessly integrates into the lives of its drivers.

SOURCE: Mercedes-Benz