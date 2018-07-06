F-PACE SVR to make UK dynamic debut as part of action-packed Jaguar show at Goodwood Festival Of Speed

The 5.0-litre supercharged V8 F-PACE SVR will be roaring up the famous hillclimb at Goodwood Festival of Speed for its UK dynamic debut, as part of an action-packed Jaguar show.

With sports car performance and SUV styling, the F-PACE SVR accelerates from 0-60mph in 4.1 seconds, accompanied by the charismatic soundtrack from the Variable Valve Exhaust System – 6.6kg lighter than the unit on a standard F-PACE. Designed and engineered by Special Vehicle Operations (SVO), the F-PACE SVR also features an uprated chassis and improved aerodynamics.

The performance show-stoppers from Jaguar continue at Goodwood, with the most powerful Jaguar ever – the 600PS XE SV Project 8 – also taking to the hill, alongside the Invictus GT4 Racing F-TYPE SVR, campaigned in the British GT series.

Festival of Speed visitors will have their very first opportunity to see the Jaguar XJ50, a special edition model designed to celebrate 50 years of the iconic XJ saloon. The XJ50 will appear alongside Jaguar’s revolutionary new I-PACE all-electric SUV on the Jaguar Land Rover stand, as part of the brand’s largest ever presence at Festival of Speed.

Located alongside the Jaguar Land Rover stand is Jaguar’s exhilarating F-TYPE Drift Experience, allowing fans to see, hear and feel the raw performance of a Jaguar sports car drifting in the hands of a professional driver. The experience will be running throughout the show, accessed from the Jaguar Land Rover stand.

Jeremy Hicks, Jaguar Land Rover UK MD, said: “This year at Goodwood Festival of Speed we’re celebrating everything that the modern Jaguar brand is about; stunning design, innovation, heritage and incredible performance. From F-PACE SVR roaring up the hill and F-TYPE on the drift track to the XJ50 and all-electric I-PACE on the Jaguar Land Rover stand, we’re looking forward to putting on an astonishing show for all Festival of Speed visitors.”

Jaguar Land Rover has also teamed-up with Top Trumps to reinvent the ‘80s icon for today’s fans, with an exclusive digital Top Trumps App for Goodwood Festival of Speed visitors. The Jaguar Land Rover Top Trumps app is available for iOS and Android from 9th July, and players will be able to compete against each other for a ranking on a live leaderboard.

Prizes include a trip for two to the Ice Drive Academy in Sweden including flights, tuition and luxury accommodation. Second place wins a year’s membership of a David Lloyd Club for two, while third wins £200 to spend in the Jaguar Land Rover boutique. Goodwood FoS visitors can download the App to claim their limited edition Top Trumps card game from the Jaguar Land Rover stand.

