Eyesight Technologies partners with GloboConnect to provide Driver Monitoring Solutions for fleets in oil & gas industry

Eyesight Technologies, an AI computer vision solutions leader, today announced a partnership with GloboConnect, a leading provider of telematics systems for fleets, to develop a driver monitoring telematics device targeted for the Oil & Gas fleets industry. The device will combine Eyesight Technologies’ computer vision and AI based driver monitoring system (DMS) along with Globo’s telematics infrastructure and hardware to improve road safety for an estimated 50,000 vehicles in oil & gas fleets.

While the need for driver safety and awareness is crucial for all commercial fleets, the need during transport of dangerous and hazardous goods is especially critical. With increased potential for environmental and collateral damage resulting from accidents, fleets in the oil & gas industries, as well as other dangerous or hazardous materials, must ensure that their drivers remain alert and safe on the road.

For the past 6 years, GloboConnect has invested in road safety, allocating a large part of its R&D resources to the development of innovative safety systems for the transport of dangerous goods, such as the recently announced rollover detection system, and devoted vast resources for the development of technological solutions to meet the needs of large oil groups. Eyesight Technologies’ Driver Sense solution adds another dimension to GloboConnect’s safety management offering for these fleets. The driver monitoring solution utilizes AI and computer vision to monitor drivers for signs of distraction and fatigue, preventing accidents by ensuring continuous driver awareness. Driver Sense also detects dangerous actions behind the wheel such as smoking, which is especially dangerous in the oil & gas industry, to help eliminate unsafe driver practices.

“This partnership is another meaningful step towards creating safer driving environments in the fleet industry” said David Tolub, CEO of Eyesight Technologies. “An aftermarket DMS solution is a valuable addition to existing telematics offerings, increasing the safety and efficiency of fleets.”

“The partnership is a major part of our effort and investment to improve road safety” said Yannick GUIDEZ CEO of GloboConnect. “The addition of Eyesight Technologies’ driver monitoring solution to our telematics capabilities enables us to extend our driver safety solutions to include monitoring inside the cabin, allowing our customers to ensure better driving practices and the safer transport of dangerous goods in the oil and gas trucking industry.

SOURCE: Eyesight