Eyesight teams up with Samsung on driver monitoring system

Eyesight, a leading provider of edge-based computer vision solutions, announced today that it was teaming up with Samsung Electronics. The deal will integrate Eyesight’s advanced AI computer-vision Driver Monitoring software into Samsung’s software for its in-cabin camera solution, creating the most advanced fully-integrated Driver Monitoring System for installation by car manufacturers. The combined technology will be demonstrated for the first time at the 2019 Consumer Electronics Show (CES).

There are now more distractions for drivers than ever before. According to the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety’s annual Traffic Safety Culture Index, 88 percent of drivers believe distracted driving is on the rise. A study by Atlas Insurance suggested that two-thirds of accidents were caused by distracted driving.

Tools like blind spot monitoring, lane-keeping and automatic braking are improving safety, but they also give drivers a false sense of security, encouraging risky behaviors like texting while driving. Because of these concerns, the European New Car Assessment Program (Euro NCAP), which awards safety stars to car models, will require new car models to have Driver Monitoring Systems (DMS) by 2020.

Eyesight and Samsung’s Driver Monitoring System monitors a driver’s gaze direction, pupil dilation, eye openness, blink rate and head position using Eyesight’s proprietary Computer Vision algorithms to detect levels of drowsiness and distraction. A car manufacturer can decide what to do next: it can sound an alarm to alert the driver, suggest a rest, or activate more self-driving features.

The new Driver Monitoring bundled hardware and software solution will offer advanced capabilities and quick time to market for the carmakers and Tier-1 manufacturers.

“Driver Monitoring Systems stop accidents and save lives,” said Eyesight’s CEO Gideon Shmuel. “We’re proud to be working with Samsung, one of the biggest electronics companies in the world, leading the way in improving driver safety and helping to build the cars of the future.”

SOURCE: Eyesight