ExxonMobil to release third quarter 2017 financial results

October 23, 2017

Exxon Mobil Corporation will release third quarter results on Friday, October 27, 2017. A press release will be issued via Business Wire and available at 7 a.m. CT at www.exxonmobil.com.

Jeff Woodbury, vice president of Investor Relations, will review the results during a listen-only conference call at 8:30 a.m. CT. The earnings presentation can be accessed via webcast or by calling (800) 475-6878 (United States) or (719) 325-4828 (International). Please reference confirmation code 6300621 to join the call. An archive replay of the call will be available at http://ir.exxonmobil.com.

