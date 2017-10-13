ExxonMobil expanding New Jersey Research and Engineering Center

Expansion will improve collaboration and enhance research and development capabilities

Focus on accelerating development of scalable energy solutions with reduced environmental impact

New facilities include an engine test center and a lubricant research and development blend plant

ExxonMobil announced today that it has broken ground on the expansion of its research facility in Clinton, N.J., a key center of innovation that supports the company’s broad research and development programs.

Expansion of the facility, home to ExxonMobil’s fundamental and process research and development, including advancing algae biofuel and carbon capture technologies, is expected to be completed in 2019 and will include employees relocating from its research facility in Paulsboro, N.J.

“The expansion of our New Jersey research and engineering center will improve collaboration across our organization and enhance our ability to accelerate breakthroughs in new and emerging technologies,” said Bruce March, president of ExxonMobil Research and Engineering Company. “By co-locating our research and development and products technology organizations in Clinton, we expect to bring potential new technologies online faster and at the scale necessary to meet the world’s growing needs for energy.”

ExxonMobil is engaged in a broad range of programs and partnerships focused on developing scalable, energy solutions to meet global demand while minimizing environmental impacts and mitigating the risk of climate change.

“Our research addresses key elements of the dual challenge we currently face, which means supplying energy for modern life and improving living standards while minimizing impacts on the environment, including the risks of climate change,” said Vijay Swarup, vice president of research and development. “By consolidating our research capabilities under one roof and fully leveraging the expertise in all of our departments, we hope to develop scalable solutions that drive both long-term shareholder and societal value.”

The expanded facility in Clinton will include a new engine testing center, a lubricant research and development blend plant, and enhancements to existing facilities to accommodate employees relocating from Paulsboro.

ExxonMobil also works with about 80 universities around the world to explore next-generation energy technologies. The company collaborates with Energy Centers at Princeton University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), and the University of Texas at Austin as part of its commitment to finding meaningful and scalable solutions to meet global energy demand

