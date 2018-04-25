Exxon Mobil Corporation declares second quarter dividend

The Board of Directors of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) today declared a cash dividend of $0.82 per share on the Common Stock, payable on June 11, 2018 to shareholders of record of Common Stock at the close of business on May 14, 2018.

This second quarter dividend compares with $0.77 cents per share paid in the first quarter of 2018.

Through its dividends, the corporation has shared its success with its shareholders for more than 100 years and has increased its annual dividend payment to shareholders for 36 consecutive years.

