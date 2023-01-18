Extend the abilities of the all-new, electrified Nissan X-Trail through a comprehensive line-up of accessories

All-new X-Trail available with 32 accessories

Following the recent launch of the all-new, fourth generation X-Trail, Nissan is introducing a range of accessories for its iconic family SUV to allow customers to enhance their vehicle.

With more than seven million units sold globally since its introduction in 2001, the X-Trail has become one of the world’s most popular family adventure vehicles. Making the new eye-catching X-Trail their own, Nissan now gives buyers the opportunity to customize their vehicle around their individual needs by introducing a total of 32 premium accessories across three categories.

“Whether it’s for the convenience-seeker or the adventurer in us, the accessories for the all-new X-Trail offer something for everyone. The accessories provide additional comfort, convenience and enhanced looks, allowing customers to adapt their X-Trail to their needs or preferences,” said Johnny Fernandes, Manager, Parts & Accessories Product Marketing.

The range of accessories has been divided into three categories: distinctive design, convenient functionality, and usage profiles for added comfort.

Distinctive Design Accessories

In terms of accessories that offer design enhancements, there are attractive 18″ alloy wheels for countries where winter tyres are recommended. For added robustness, there is a dark silver protective plastic cover for the lower section below the bumper. Similarly, a dark silver rear bumper protector can be ordered.

Other external accessories include dark silver mirror covers, chrome upper finisher for the rear hatchback and a dark silver air intake finisher for the front.

For the interior, there are two illuminated kickplate options: an illuminated X-Trail logo or illuminated e-POWER logo.

Convenient Functionality Accessories

For additional functionality, busy families are likely to be attracted by either the roof-mounted bike carrier which can carry up to four bicycles or the rear-mounted e-bike carrier which can carry three. With the addition of the roof bars option, customers can attach a ski carrier (four-to-six pairs of skis) or a roof box.

The trunk of an X-Trail will see a lot of action, so there’s cargo barrier which can also keep the family dog safely enclosed in the rear compartment, an organiser which has dividers to keep items from moving around, as well as a protective mat which even extends out to cover the rear bumper to prevent scratches. Alternatively, a reversible trunk-liner offers protection thanks to a rubber coating on one side and velour on the other.

A detachable rear hatch light gives additional visibility and convenience to navigate a loaded trunk. Equally, to avoid mud or puddles at night, customers can opt for exterior welcome lighting which is mounted under the side doors between the wheels.

Comfort: Combinations of accessories based on Usage profiles

Based on customer insight from previous generations of X-Trail, combinations of accessories are available as packs to reflect the individual usage profiles.

For the intrepid family, the Adventurer Pack offers floor mats, full trunk protection, luggage entry guard, mud guards, cross bars, removable tow bar with electrical supply, detachable rear hatch light, side window deflectors and door protection film.

For X-Trail customers who are more style-oriented, the Modernist Pack offers illuminated kick plates with X-Trail logo or e-POWER logo, exterior welcome lights, lower front protective cover, and rear bumper protective cover, as well as a removable tow bar with power supply.

“The comprehensive range of accessories available for the new X-Trail will allow our customers to have even greater family adventures, with added convenience, utility and style.” Said Stephane Lamari, Vice President Aftersales AMIEO.

SOURCE: Nissan