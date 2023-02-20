Expressive and exclusive: the new BMW Individual special paint finishes for the BMW XM.

BMW Group Plant Spartanburg is expanding the range of body colors for the first electrified high-performance automobile from BMW M GmbH

Unmissable, irresistible, unconventional: Its powerful presence and a unique design language make the first BMW XM (fuel consumption combined: 1.6 – 1.5 l/100 km [176.6 – 188.3 mpg imp] in the WLTP cycle; electric power consumption combined: 30.1 – 28.9 kWh/100 km in the WLTP cycle; CO2 emissions combined: 36 – 33 g/km in the WLTP cycle; figures for the NEDC cycle: – *) an exceptional phenomenon on the roads of this world. The first electrified high-performance automobile from BMW M GmbH fascinates with its extrovert appearance as much as with its innovative, 480 kW/653 hp M HYBRID drive. Additional options for expressing both the unmistakable character of the BMW XM and the personal style of its owner are opened up by the special paintwork from BMW Individual, which can be ordered from April 2023.

At the US BMW Group plant in Spartanburg, flexibility in the painting process is now being increased even further. This means that BMW Individual special paint finishes will also be available for the plug-in hybrid model in the future. The new body colors, including the variants BMW Individual Urban Green, BMW Individual Petrol Mica metallic, BMW Individual Anglesey Green metallic and BMW Individual Sepia metallic, enhance the extravagant charisma of the BMW XM with a particularly individual touch.

The BMW Individual special paint finishes, which are as exclusive as they are expressive, emphasize the design language for the exterior of the BMW XM, which is characterized by generous surfaces, dynamically flowing lines and sharp edges. All BMW Individual special paint finishes are applied in a separate manufacturing process with an increased proportion of manual work. A particularly precise surface treatment and a careful finish ensure that they are characterized by impressive color depth and maximum brilliance.

SOURCE: BMW Group