Export of D-MAX, Isuzu pick-up truck to kick off: Reached a total sales of 2.1 million units

Isuzu Motors Limited (headquartered in Shinagawa, Tokyo; Masanori Katayama, President and Representative Director; hereinafter “Isuzu”) began to export the all-new D-MAX in September 2020, starting from Australia and proceeding sequentially to countries across the world. It is a one-ton pickup truck which was released in October 2019, having undergone a full model change for the first time in 8 years.

Through the subsidiary of Isuzu Motors International Operations in Thailand (hereinafter “IMIT”) for which Isuzu holds 70% of the total stake, it distributes to more than 100 countries and regions globally and has sold a total of 2.1 million vehicles. After Australia, Isuzu will move forward to export the all-new D-MAX to Europe, among others.

D-MAX has remained the top-ranking brand in Thailand, and the awards it has received include the 2019 Most Popular Pick-up Truck, Best Fuel Saving Pick-up Truck, Best Life Style Pick-up Truck, etc.

“Strengthen LCV business” is set out as one of the key challenges in the Isuzu mid-term business plan. Isuzu will take the commencement of this export business as an opportunity to provide products that fulfil the diverse needs of its customers around the world, and advance its brand presence and sales growth.

