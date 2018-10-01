Explore the dark side with Giulia, Stelvio and Giulietta Nero Edizione

Alfa Romeo is introducing the Nero Edizione ‘Black Edition’ trim across the Giulia, Stelvio and Giulietta models, adding high-tech features and dark glossy details across the range. Orders for the Nero Edizione models open on 1 October 2018, priced from £23,270 OTR for the Giulietta, £34,990 OTR for the Giulia and £40,090 OTR for the Stelvio.

Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio Nero Edizione

The Nero Edizione introduces striking new design elements to the Giulia and Stelvio, building on the Super trim it includes dark glossy front grille V-shaped insert on the front, mirror caps and exhaust tips and burnished badges on the rear. Gloss black window surrounds, and roof bars on the Stelvio, dark tinted rear windows and Bi-Xenon headlamps, with adaptive front lights and headlight washers, help distinguish these special editions. The Giulia is completed by 18-inch Dual 5-spoke dark finish alloy wheels on run flat tyres, while the Stelvio is fitted with 20-inch dark V-spoke alloy wheels, both finished with monochrome central wheel caps. Inside, both cars add aluminium kick plates, sports pedals and footrests, with the Giulia also adding 40/20/40 split folding rear seats.

From the technological point of view, both models come as standard with Adaptive Cruise Control, AlfaTM Connect infotainment with 8.8-inch screen and Apple CarPlayTM and Android AutoTM smartphone integration, DAB radio and Alfa Connected Services. The Alfa Romeo connected service suite allows drivers to stay connected to their car by offering a host of functions including support in case of a crash or breakdown, realtime alerts when the alarm is activated, vehicle conditions monitoring and GPS functions to help locate the car in a carpark, all managed through the AlfaTM Connect smartphone app.

The Alfa Romeo Giulia Nero Edizione is available in conjunction with the 2.0-litre 200hp petrol engine and is priced from £34,990 OTR. The Alfa Romeo Stelvio Nero Edizione can be combined with both the 2.0-litre 200hp petrol engine as well as the 2.2-litre 190hp diesel engine, both come with all-wheel-drive and are price from £40,090 OTR and £41,290 OTR respectively.

Alfa Romeo Giulietta Nero Edizione

The Giulietta Nero Edizione also explores its dark side adding dark glossy finishes on the V-shaped grille, mirror caps, door handles, fog light bezels, the oversized exhaust pipe and the Giulietta badge. Tinted rear windows, side skirts, sporty rear bumpers and dark interior headlining are complemented by 18-inch dark gloss 5-hole alloy wheels, with monochromatic hubcaps, to complete the look.

Inside, the Giulietta is updated to include the Tech Pack with Alfa Connect 7-inch Radio by Alpine, which is Apple CarPlayTMand Android AutoTM compatible, rear view reversing camera, USB-HDMI input and Alfa Connected Services.

The Alfa Romeo Giulietta Nero Edizione is available with either the 1.4-litre 120hp petrol engine, priced from £23,270 OTR, or the 1.6-litre 120hp diesel engine, priced from £24,700 OTR.

For more information on the Alfa Romeo Nero Edizione range please visit www.alfaromeo.co.uk/keep-me-updated-nero-edizione or to find your nearest retailer visit www.alfaromeo.co.uk/find-a-retailer.

SOURCE: Alfa Romeo