Experience the future of mobility with Maruti Suzuki at Auto Expo 2023

Maruti Suzuki will project the brand’s vision of the future led by Sustainability, Technology, Safety and Connectivity

The country’s largest passenger vehicle manufacturer, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, is poised to captivate the hearts and minds of the audience at Auto Expo’23 with a range of futuristic products and technology showcases. Maruti Suzuki will reaffirm its leadership by unveiling an Electric Concept and range of SUVs, a feat bound to offer an unparalleled experience to the audience. Maruti Suzuki’s showcase at Auto Expo’23 is in line with the company’s vision to offer futuristic, technology-driven products and services for customers. Visitors will be able to experience a future fuelled by imagination and led by sustainability, technology, safety and connectivity at Maruti Suzuki pavilion.

Mr. Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited says, “For Over 4 decades, Maruti Suzuki has been consistently bringing the joy of mobility to customers through industry-defining products and technologies. Auto Expo’23 is yet another opportunity for us to showcase our commitment towards the future of mobility through our range of sustainable & technology driven products. Our showcases at Auto Expo’23 will highlight Maruti Suzuki’s commitment towards cleaner, greener, sustainable and carbon neutral offerings for tomorrow. We are confident that our range of all-new SUVs, futuristic Concept EV, Hybrid, flex-fuel prototype and products will capture the imagination of enthusiasts.”

Maruti Suzuki will display an array of 16 vehicles at the Expo including an Electric Concept SUV, two all-new SUVs, WagonR Flex Fuel prototype and its customised range of existing products like Grand Vitara, XL6, Ciaz, Ertiga, Brezza, Baleno, and Swift among others.

Maruti Suzuki Pavilion highlights include:

Spread across 4,118 m2 at Hall No. 9, the Maruti Suzuki pavilion will welcome visitors to its showcases that are divided into four zones: Sustainability Zone, Technology Zone, Innovation Zone and Adventure Zone.

The major highlight will be the Grand SUV amphitheatre that will enthral viewers with an elevated section featuring a range of SUVs and UVs by Maruti Suzuki.

Engagement activities with Maruti Suzuki at Auto Expo’23:

At the pavilion, customers will enjoy curated engagement activities like ‘Sustainability Tree’ in the Sustainability Zone where people can post & support sustainable initiatives



The Technology Zone meanwhile will captivate the tech savvy visitors with engaging & immersive experience on futuristic technologies like ADAS, V2X, cutting-edge powertrains like Intelligent Electric Hybrid using innovative technologies like Robotic Touchscreen Arm and Virtual Reality.



The Innovation Zone will engage with Varun Dhawan fans as they will be able to strike a pose with the superstar’s 3D character for a unique photo opportunity



The specially curated Adventure Zone will have a ‘Rock Wall Climbing Activity’ to engage adventure enthusiasts while also showcasing customized AllGRIP vehicles

SOURCE: Maruti Suzuki