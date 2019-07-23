Experience live the mobility players’ future dialogs at the IAA Conference

Europe’s leading mobility platform, the IAA, will be held in Frankfurt am Main from September 12 to 22, 2019. The exhibition is organized by the German Association of the Automotive Industry (VDA). This year’s IAA program introduces four new formats. The IAA Conference is a major pillar of the new IAA with top speakers and expert panels discussing new ideas for the future of mobility on four stages. The IAA Exhibition will present world premieres covering the entire mobility value chain. The IAA Experience will bring driving experiences to the trade fair grounds, for example with an outdoor circuit, test drives, the Kids’ World and a circuit for e-bikes. The IAA Career is designed for students, career entrants and professionals.

More than mobility: the IAA Conference – In line with the leitmotif of the IAA, “Driving tomorrow,” the IAA Conference will flesh out the motto “Beyond Mobility” with an intensive discourse on future-relevant topics such as electric mobility and other alternative powertrains, artificial intelligence, smart cities, the sharing economy and infotainment. These megatrends will both determine and change the question of how we get from A to B in the future. In addition, they indicate how our entire society will live, work and communicate. In 2019, for the first time the IAA has its own conference format devoted to these topics and more. VDA President Bernhard Mattes stressed: “We are delighted to be presenting this year an IAA with an extensive program – and in many respects a new one. Our new IAA program is as varied as mobility needs are individual. Alongside the IAA Exhibition with its world innovations and model premieres, the IAA 2019 will above all be characterized by the IAA Conference that will intensify the discourse on future-related topics.”

Federal Chancellor Angela Merkel will open the IAA jointly with Waymo CEO John Krafcik.

Let’s debate! The speakers – The first of over 200 speakers on the public stage at the IAA Conference will be Virginia Rometty, CEO of IBM, and the second will be Ola Källenius, CEO of Daimler. They will be followed by Formula 1 world champion and Greentech co-founder Nico Rosberg, who will talk about sustainable energy and technologies. Mark D’Arcy, Facebook’s Vice President of Global Business Marketing and Chief Creative Officer, has also been confirmed. The other high-ranking speakers will include Scott Guthrie, Microsoft Cloud Executive Vice President; Magnus Hall, President and CEO of Vattenfall AB; Hakan Koç, co-founder and Co-CEO of the AUTO1 Group; Alejandro Agag, founder and Chairman of Formula E Holdings, and Prof. Henning Kagermann from the National Platform Future of Mobility.

Future outlook: the topics and formats – The future of mobility will be discussed and shaped at the IAA Conference, from automation and connectivity to clean and sustainable mobility, to advanced materials and manufacturing. The formats on four conference stages are as varied as the topics and speakers.

Saeed Amidi, CEO and founder of the Plug and Play Tech Center in California, and Daniela Gerd tom Markotten, CEO of REACH NOW (formerly moovel), will deliver their keynote lectures in the Great Auditorium on September 11. Daniela Gerd tom Markotten will describe new urban mobility scenarios and a future without congestion. Dr. Sigrid Nikutta, Managing Director of the Berlin public transport operator BVG, will appear on the Ideas Stage and appeal for close cooperation between urban planners, public transport and hi-tech firms to make local public transport viable for the future. Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath will focus his keynote lecture on the drive for innovation among new players as compared with established companies that have to continually develop their business models in times of transformation.

The Expert Forum at the IAA Conference will welcome guests including Anne-Lise Thieblemont, Senior Director, Government Affairs at Qualcomm. In her lightning talk she will discuss when political and regulatory frameworks are ethically necessary, and when they tend to block innovations instead. Furthermore, each stage will have a speakers’ quiz and an open fishbowl, where a group of experts holds discussions and members of the audience can be involved. Here, in terms both of content and format, everything is “On” – fully in line with the topic of the IAA 2019 marketing campaign.

“The IAA Conference embodies the strategic objective of the VDA as the event organizer, to conduct the discourse about the future of mobility with all stakeholders,” said VDA Managing Director Dr. Martin Koers. “We want intelligent answers to the most urgent questions about the future of mobility. That will happen only in a frank dialog – including critics of individual mobility. And of course we need a multi-sector approach. We are pleased to announce Facebook as the main partner for our new conference format, inspiring this debate with its material and its solutions, and taking it around the world on its digital platforms.”

The IAA and Facebook continue their partnership in 2019.

In 2019 the IAA is continuing its close partnership with the social network Facebook. Facebook is expanding its activities as compared with 2017. For the first time, various Facebook activities will run in parallel during the IAA and the company will have an on-site Facebook Hub. Following the hugely successful New Mobility World activities and Sheryl Sandberg‘s keynote speech at the opening of the IAA together with Federal Chancellor Angela Merkel in 2017, this year Facebook will also be the main sponsor of the IAA Conference. It will be represented by figures such as Matt Jacobson, Head of Market Development at Facebook, who will debate the topic of “How Formula 1 spearheads technological innovation that drives real world and sustainable solutions” with Chase Carey, CEO of the Formula One Group.

Your ticket to the IAA

Tickets for the IAA Conference are available from the Online Shop. Early bird tickets will be on sale for a limited period during Phase 2 at the special price of 519 euros instead of 649 euros. Ticket holders also have free admission to the IAA grounds. Only a limited of these tickets are available. The Conference ticket entitles the holder to unlimited admission to the IAA from Wednesday, September 11, 2019, 11.00 to 18.00 h, and Thursday, September 12, 2019, to Sunday, September 15, 2019, from 9.00 to 19.00 h. The IAA Conference is the leading forum for the mobility of tomorrow and beyond. For further information please visit iaa.de.

IAA 2019: discussion, networking, experience and career formats at a single venue.

The IAA is Europe’s leading platform for the mobility of the future. Under the slogan “Driving tomorrow,” from September 12 to 22, 2019, the IAA in Frankfurt am Main will be a meeting place for the global players in the automotive industry, providers of new mobility solutions, innovative hi-tech companies and aspiring startups. This year the participants will experience new formats for the first time: the IAA Conference, where pioneers and experts from the mobility industry will meet for a dialog on the future; the IAA Exhibition and the IAA Experience with a large number of experiences; and the IAA Career that is aimed at students, career entrants and professionals. The IAA is organized by the German Association of the Automotive Industry (VDA).

SOURCE: VDA