Experience and customize the all-new Mack Pioneer™ with innovative digital tools

Mack Trucks, today announced that its all-new Mack Pioneer™, the company’s most aerodynamic and driver-focused highway truck to date, is now available for virtual exploration through two complementary digital platforms. Prospective buyers can experience the Pioneer through the Mack Live Tour and then design their customized truck using the Truck Builder.

“We’re excited to offer truck buyers two powerful ways to experience the all-new Mack Pioneer without leaving their home or office,” said Jonathan Randall, president of Mack Trucks North America. “The combination of our Live Tour experience and comprehensive Truck Builder platform creates a seamless digital journey from initial exploration to detailed customization, putting the customer in control at every step.”

The Mack Live Tour connects prospective buyers directly with dedicated product specialists who provide comprehensive, one-on-one virtual tours of the Pioneer. During each 30-minute complimentary session, a segment-specific product specialist guides customers through detailed tours of the Pioneer tailored to their interests. The platform features a one-way video format, allowing customers to view the specialist’s perspective while maintaining the customer’s privacy. Participants can communicate through either audio or chat options.

After experiencing the Pioneer through the Live Tour, customers can use Mack’s cutting-edge Truck Builder to customize every aspect of their dream truck. The Truck Builder offers an unparalleled level of customization, allowing users to personalize the Pioneer from the ground up. Users can explore a full 3D rendering of both the truck exterior and the cab interior, including various trim options. Customers can customize the exterior color with an expanded palette, and they also have comprehensive control over component selection across body, powertrain, axles, suspension and chassis, ensuring each Pioneer is tailored to their specific operational needs.

The all-new Mack Pioneer represents the future of Mack’s highway offerings, with a bold design that embodies the brand’s legendary reputation for durability while introducing several industry-first and cutting-edge features. Available in multiple configurations including day cabs, and short-, medium- and long-sleeper options, the Pioneer delivers up to 11% improvement in fuel efficiency compared with equivalent prior models from Mack.

“The Pioneer transforms the daily experience of professional drivers who spend an average of 150 hours per month in their trucks,” said David Galbraith, Mack Trucks vice president of global brand and marketing. “By making this groundbreaking truck available through our completely free Live Tour experience and our detailed Truck Builder platform, we’re giving customers unprecedented access to explore and customize the future of highway transport.”

Innovative features of the Pioneer include:

Distinctive brand bridge in the grille with integrated headlamps

Premium seating system with heating, cooling and massage functions

Industry-first flat-bottom steering wheel

Optional digital mirror system that replaces traditional mirrors with cameras

Advanced HVAC system with door-mounted louvers

Optional Mack Integrated Parking Cooler

Dual inductive charging stations

The truck is available in multiple configurations to suit various operational needs, including Day Cab, 44-inch Mid-Roof Sleeper, 64-inch Mid-Roof Sleeper, 76-inch Mid-Roof Sleeper and 76inch High-Roof Sleeper.

The completely free Live Tour is available to qualified buyers in the United States and Canada. Interested parties can learn more and schedule their personalized, no-cost virtual tour by visiting https://www.macktrucks.com/live-tour/.

The Truck Builder is accessible to anyone interested in exploring the customization options for the Pioneer at https://www.macktrucks.com/trucks/build.

SOURCE: Mack