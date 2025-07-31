Expansion of emission-free long-distance haulage: Dachser puts new eActros 600 into operation

Logistics service provider Dachser continues to rely on battery-electric trucks from Mercedes-Benz Trucks

Logistics service provider Dachser continues to rely on battery-electric trucks from Mercedes-Benz Trucks. The company, headquartered in Kempten/Allgäu, recently took over the first seven of a total of 15 all-electric eActros 600 for long-distance haulage at the Mercedes-Benz Wörth am Rhein plant. The vehicles are part of the transformation process towards more sustainable logistics at Dachser and will in future be used in long-distance haulage in the logistics service provider’s general cargo network at the Hamburg, Karlsruhe, Dortmund and Freiburg locations. The eight other vehicles are to be delivered to Dachser locations and service partners in the coming months.

Winfried Sorg, Center Manager of the Mercedes-Benz Neu-Ulm Commercial Vehicle Center, emphasizes: “The handover of the first eActros 600 to Dachser is an important step on our joint path to emission-free logistics. With the integration of the eActros 600 into regular operations, Dachser is sending out a strong signal for more sustainable transport solutions and underscoring its role as a driving force for the transition to emission-free logistics in Europe.”

Alexander Tonn, Chief Operations Officer (COO) Road Logistics at Dachser: “Increasing the use of e-trucks on long-distance routes is one of our priorities. We are consistently pushing forward with the practical use of trucks with zero-emission drives, and the eActros 600 is another important component for this.” Dachser already used the first electrically powered vehicles in delivery logistics ten years ago, initially on the last mile, but now also for routes over 500 kilometers. In total, more than 140 e-trucks for Dachser are on the road at various European locations.

As part of its climate protection strategy, the logistics service provider has been working closely with Mercedes-Benz Trucks since 2019, including within the framework of customer trials with pre-series vehicles and eActros 300 prototypes. At the time, Dachser was one of the selected customers who had gained valuable experience with the eActros prototype early on and thus shared important findings with the development team of Mercedes-Benz Trucks. Since the end of last year, Dachser subsidiary Brummer has already been using twelve eActros 600 – another example of the successful partnership with Mercedes-Benz Trucks.

To support the increased practical use of electric trucks at Dachser, Daimler Truck Financial Services Germany (DTFSD) offers service leasing for all-electric vehicles. The Leasing Complete service combines leasing, individual service contracts and optional digital Fleetboard services – including monitoring of the battery level, charging status or charging history of the e-trucks – and thus creates added value and transparency for fleet operators.

SOURCE: Daimler Truck