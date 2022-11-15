Expanding net-zero emissions, Indika Energy and Foxconn provide electric buses for B20 and G20 Indonesia

As part of its commitment to support Indonesian Government's program in the development of the electric vehicle ecosystem and efforts to reduce Indonesia's emissions, PT Indika Energy Tbk (Indika Energy) and Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn), through each of their subsidiary, established a joint venture company, PT Foxconn Indika Motor (FIM), and agreed to donate 5 electric buses (eBus) to support the series of G20 and B20 event in Indonesia through the Ministry of Investment/Investment Coordinating Board (BKPM).

DENPASAR, 14 November 2022 – As part of its commitment to support Indonesian Government’s program in the development of the electric vehicle ecosystem and efforts to reduce Indonesia’s emissions, PT Indika Energy Tbk (Indika Energy) and Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn), through each of their subsidiary, established a joint venture company, PT Foxconn Indika Motor (FIM), and agreed to donate 5 electric buses (eBus) to support the series of G20 and B20 event in Indonesia through the Ministry of Investment/Investment Coordinating Board (BKPM).

FIM, which was established to expand net-zero emissions commitment especially in the electric vehicle sector, is a joint-venture company between PT Mitra Motor Group (MMG), a subsidiary of Indika Energy and Foxteq Singapore Pte. Ltd., a subsidiary of Foxconn. FIM aims to conduct manufacturing business for commercial electric vehicles and electric batteries, as well as providing management consultation service.

Arsjad Rasjid, President Director of Indika Energy said, “We see a great potential in the development of electric vehicles in Indonesia for emissions reduction. Indika Energy and Foxconn are delighted to support Indonesia’s prestigious B20 and G20 as well to promote green mobility in Indonesia. This is the beginning of a comprehensive electric vehicle ecosystem in Indonesia for a more sustainable future.”

“This event today celebrates Foxconn’s friendship with our partner Indika Energy and the Indonesian government. It shows our commitment to support the goals to become cleaner, greener and smarter for a Golden Indonesia 2045,” said Foxconn Chairman and CEO Young Liu. “Not one of us, has time to waste on our journey, together, to reduce emissions and increase electrification.”

Minister of Investment/ Chairman of Indonesia Investment Coordinating Board (BKPM), Bahlil Lahadalia in his speech appreciated Foxconn and Indika Energy’s commitment to invest in the battery, electric vehicle and supporting industries in Indonesia. Through this momentum, Bahlil hopes that Indonesia can become a world-class electric vehicle producer. This collaboration is also an example of collaboration between global players and local players to transfer technology and increase Indonesia’s competitiveness.

“In order for investment projects to be successful, investors must respect local entrepreneurs so that the economic impact and value they provide can be felt immediately. We are ready to fully support the realization of Foxconn’s investment aligned with the government vision in the green transition,” said Bahlil.

The electric bus has dimensions of 2,500mm width, 3,279 mm height and 11,940mm length, uses battery lithium iron phosphate type with capacity 299.5 kwh and has total capacity of 45 people.

During the G20 and B20 meetings, the eBus will transfer VIPs from deplaning on the tarmac to the arrival hall in the Ngurah Rai International Airport. These electric buses also serve as VIP shuttle buses. Operating hours are from 6:00 am to 8:00 pm daily. The customized MODEL T appearance, with the silhouette of the gunungan and the kawung batik motif, aligns with the G20 theme of recovery.

