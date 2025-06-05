Executive board for Continental spin out Aumovio appointed

Aumovio SE confirmed the appointment of new members to the Executive Board

The Supervisory Board of Aumovio SE confirmed the appointment of new members to the Executive Board of the future independent company. The Executive Board of Aumovio SE will be strengthened by four members alongside CEO Philipp von Hirschheydt, who was appointed on March 12, 2025. Ingo Holstein will assume responsibility for the Human Relations function as CHRO. CEO Philipp von Hirschheydt will take on the CFO role on an interim basis until the Supervisory Board appoints a suitable successor. The selection process has already been initiated. The business areas Safety and Motion, Architecture and Network Solutions and Autonomous Mobility will be represented in the Executive Board by Boris Mergell, Jean-François Tarabbia and Ismail Dagli. Philipp von Hirschheydt will be responsible for the User Experience business area in the Executive Board. In the future, the business areas will form the reporting segments of Aumovio SE.

Stefan E. Buchner, designated chairman of the future Supervisory Board of Aumovio SE: “The Supervisory Board congratulates all members of the Executive Board on their positions of responsibility. I’m confident that the Executive Board will help the future listed company achieve strong growth and high margins thanks to its combination of operational and market-driven expertise.”

CEO Philipp von Hirschheydt: “I look forward to continuing the successful collaboration with my trusted and highly experienced colleagues on the Executive Board and also on the extended Board. As the Executive Board team of the future Aumovio SE, we will create value for our customers, shareholders and employees.”

Boris Mergell, previously Head of the Safety and Motion business area, will assume responsibility for this business area on the Executive Board of Aumovio SE, which also includes the aftermarket business with products such as brake pads, batteries and sensors. The business areas that are decisive for the technology and market position in the growth areas of software-defined and autonomous vehicles will be managed by the previous heads Jean-François Tarabbia (Architecture and Network Solutions) and Ismail Dagli (Autonomous Mobility). In his business area Ismail Dagli also heads the commercial vehicle business. Each of the three have more than 20 years of expertise in the automotive industry in various roles, including leading research and development teams, and many years of experience in managing business areas.

Pavel Prouza, head of the User Experience business area, and CTO Nino Romano will form part of the extended Board and will report directly to Philipp von Hirschheydt.

Aumovio SE will offer cutting-edge electronic products and modern mobility solutions. In addition to its strong market position in innovative sensor solutions and displays as well as technologically leading brake and comfort systems, the future independent company will have extensive expertise in software, architecture platforms and assistance systems for the rapidly growing future market of software-defined and autonomous vehicles. The future Aumovio SE will employ more than 92,000 people (as of December 31, 2024) and, generated sales of around €19.6 billion in the fiscal year 2024.

SOURCE: Continental