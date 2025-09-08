Exclusive video documentation about the development of the Neue Klasse. The biggest future project of the BMW Group

The development of BMW's first series model of the Neue Klasse, the new BMW iX3, was filmed over more than 2.5 years

For the BMW Group, the new BMW iX3 represents a milestone in the transformation affecting all areas of the company. An extensive video documentary on the BMW Group YouTube channel offers exclusive insights into the vision of the Neue Klasse, now becoming reality with the first series model, the BMW iX3. The project team has been filmed over several years, from building the first prototype, test drives with board members, crossing the Alps with pre-production models, to the development of the latest technologies and a new design language. For the first time, this documentary provides insights into BMW Group’s structures, which are usually kept confidential.

Documentary Overview

Episode 1: “The Big Picture”. The strategic positioning of the Neue Klasse and the leap into a new era, including personal insights from Oliver Zipse, CEO, as well as otherboard members and project participants.

Duration: 6:29 Minutes

Link Episode 1: https://youtu.be/fWOx09Lvwg4

Episode 2: “Reinventing Freude am Fahren”. The development of a new model generation, from a blank sheet to the pre-drive with international media representatives. Mike Reichelt, Head of Neue Klasse, and his team provide exclusive insights into the last four years of development.

Duration: 09:44 Minutes

Link Episode 2: https://youtu.be/CKrLUixaWl4

Episode 3: “Start of the New Design Language”. Bigger steps in technology can only become meaningful hand in hand with big steps in design.. Adrian van Hooydonk, Head of BMW Group Design, and his team have a unique opportunity: to create a new design language for all future models.

Duration: 04:25 Minutes

Link Episode 3: https://youtu.be/8amA1rK_m-

Episode 4: “The Digital Experience “. Four elements, one goal: Perfect driver orientation. Stefan Durach, Senior Vice President Connected Company BMW Group, and his team redefine the industry standard for multimodal interaction.

Duration: 06:44 Minutes

Link Episode 4: https://youtu.be/bivniN7ksSg

YouTube videos on Sustainability and Design of the new BMW iX3

With the new BMW iX3, the BMW Group shows how a holistic approach to product sustainability becomes reality throughout the entire lifecycle. The video explains the “Design for Circularity” principle, involving secondary materials, targeted material selection, and disassembly optimization. As a result, about one-third of the new BMW iX3 consists of secondary materials.

Duration: 4:07 Minutes

Link Deep Dive Sustainability: https://youtu.be/ugGK8FGq7s8

The launch of the new BMW iX3 introduces BMW’s new design language, which will be reflected across the entire model range. The video, featuring designers led by Adrian van Hooydonk, explains this modern interpretation of BMW’s essence – timeless, yet contemporary.

Duration:07:17 Minutes

Link Deep Dive Design: https://youtu.be/GnsghaXyaTE

New design of the BMW Group Corporate Website – the digital home of the Neue Klasse

The relaunch of the BMW Group website emphasizes the company’s innovation and modern design. The new, elegant web design offers an improved user experience, with precise and careful results from a new semantic search. A dedicated page provides extensive information about the history of the Neue Klasse, the new BMW iX3, and the technologies of the new model generation.

