Exclusive special edition Maybach limited to just 15 units

The Mercedes-Maybach S 650 Sedan represents the absolute pinnacle of luxury for the Mercedes-Maybach brand in the U.S. market, offering refined spaciousness, unparalleled comfort and effortless power to meet even the most discerning standards. Today Mercedes-Benz USA unveiled the highly exclusive new S 650 Maybach Night Edition featuring unique and distinctive black and carbon fiber elements. Available for the 2020 model year, this stunning special edition is limited to just 15 units and is only available for the U.S. market.

Equipped with a handcrafted 6.0-liter V12 biturbo engine producing 621 hp and 738 lb-ft of torque, the Maybach S 650 is the most powerful in the Mercedes- Maybach sedan lineup and can rocket from zero to 60 mph in just 4.6 seconds. The MAGIC BODY CONTROL® suspension features a camera that automatically scans the road ahead to proactively counteract bumps and dips for a supremely smooth ride, and it will even lean into curves like a slaloming skier for more dynamic handling. Key highlights that set the Night Edition apart include the exclusive interior carbon fiber trim in the front and rear of the vehicle, a carbon fiber rear spoiler, and shadow “smoked” 20” Maybach forged wheels. Finished with Obsidian Black exterior paint and Exclusive Nappa Leather upholstery in Porcelain and Black, this exclusive Edition is complemented by Night Edition leather floor mats and a trunk mat in black with porcelain edges, while Night Edition badges also adorn the front fenders and interior trim.

As a benchmark in the super-luxury segment, the Maybach S 650 sets new standards in its sumptuous interior with features such as two executive rear seats with a 43-degree recline angle and power calf rests, front and rear seats with massage feature, a wood/leather steering wheel and leather covered door sills and seat consoles, extended interior ambient lighting in the rear cabin and rear seat entertainment.

Arriving now in U.S. showrooms, the 2020 S 650 Maybach Night Edition is priced at

$242,950.*

Mercedes-Maybach Sedan Standard Equipment Highlights

V12 radiator grille with MAYBACH lettering

Executive seats in rear with 43-degree recline angle and power calf rests

64-color ambient loghting and extended interior ambient lighting in rear cabin

Leather covered door sills and seat consoles

Wood/leather steering wheel

Dual 12.3” high-resolution displays merged beneath glass panel

Frtont and rear seats with massage function

Front and rear heated and ventilated seats

Ambient lighting with 64 colors

Head-Up Display

LED Intelligent Light System with Ultra Wide Beam headlamps and Adaptive Highbeam Assist

Smartphone Integration with Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto

Burmester® High-End 3D Surround Sound System

Driver Assistance Package

Night View Assist Plus

AIRMATIC® semi-active air suspension

MAGIC BODY CONTROL®

At a Glance

S 650 Maybach Sedan Length 215.0” Widthw/mirrors

(w/omirrors) 83.9”

(75.8”) Height 59.0” Wheelbase 132.5” Curb Weight (lbs) TBA Fuel Economy

(city/hwy/comb) 13 / 21 / 16 Engine 6.0L V12 biturbo Displacement 5,980 cc Drive Config. Rear-Wheel Drive Performance 621 hp @ 5,500 rpm

738 lb-ft @ 2,300 – 4,200 rpm Transmission 7G-TRONIC PLUS 0-60 mph (sec) 4.6 Top speed (mph) 155 (electronically limited) Main Competitors Bentley Flying Spur

Rolls Royce Ghost

*Price excludes $995 destination and delivery charge.

SOURCE: Mercedes-Benz