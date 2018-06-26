Excellence rewarded at Groupe PSA’s 2018 Supplier Awards

In 2018, Groupe PSA recognised the excellence of its suppliers’ performance in seven categories:

“Program Management Award”

Aisin AW, SMP, Hutchinson Sealing and Mobis received this award in recognition of their performance in terms of the quality of deliverables, on-time delivery, cost control, project management, success of launches and technical expertise.

“Value Creation Products & Services Award”

KYB Corporation and Tata Consultancy Services won this award in recognition of their ability to offer ground-breaking technical solutions and new value-creating services.

“Industrial Equipment and Service Delivery Performance Award”

Orange Business Services, Mediacom and Haosen were rewarded for their performance in terms of service and quality, cost, on-time delivery and responsiveness.

“Aftermarket Performance Award”

Airtex Products SA and Freudenberg Filtration received this accolade, which honours suppliers for their exceptional performance in terms of quality, service and cost savings in the areas of multi-brand and spare parts.

“Cost Savings Award”

A.Raymond, Faurecia Clean Mobility and Modine were recognised for their exceptional cost-savings performance (sales, processes, techniques, logistics, etc.) and their 2018 proposals for a cost-reduction portfolio in line with Groupe PSA targets.

“Corporate Social Responsibility Award”

Plastic Omnium was rewarded for its remarkable measures based on four criteria: environmental performance, social performance, ethics, and control of the subcontracting chain. Performance was assessed by an external firm commissioned by Groupe PSA using a questionnaire based on international sustainable development standards.

“Best Supplier Plants Award”

The event is also an opportunity to praise the performance and industrial excellence of supplier plants that meet the Group’s quality requirements, from producing the vehicle to handing over the keys to the end customer.

Yann Vincent, Executive Vice-President, Manufacturing & Supply Chain, and Michelle Wen, Executive Vice-President, Global Purchasing and Supplier Quality, offered special congratulations to 16 supplier plants receiving the award for the third year in a row.

Autoliv Inc , Saint Etienne du Rouvray, France

, Saint Etienne du Rouvray, France Autoneum Holding AG , Katowice, Poland

, Katowice, Poland CIE Automotive SA , Compiègne, France

, Compiègne, France CMV Aluminium Ltd , Saint Claude, France

, Saint Claude, France Faurecia , O Porriño, Spain

, O Porriño, Spain Financiere SNOP Dunois , Nigran, Spain

, Nigran, Spain Financiere Steep , Luzianky, Slovakia

, Luzianky, Slovakia Plastic Omnium, Vincios Gondomar, Spain Silencor – Indústrias Metálicas Lda , Agueda, Portugal

, Agueda, Portugal Valeo , Issoire, France

, Issoire, France Visteon Corporation , Bir El Bey, Tunisia

, Bir El Bey, Tunisia AP Microelectronic Gmbh , Minden, Germany

, Minden, Germany Leoni Autokabel Slowakia , Trencin, Slovakia

, Trencin, Slovakia Bury SP Zoo , Mielec, Poland

, Mielec, Poland Plasticos ABC Spain SA , Soria, Spain

, Soria, Spain Fujitsu Ten España SA, Malaga, Spain

The 2018 Special Jury Prize was awarded to GMD, a loyal partner of Groupe PSA for nearly 20 years, which distinguished itself through its operational responsiveness.

Along with these awards, Maxime Picat, Executive Vice-President, Europe, presented a European market focus and thanked the winning suppliers for their past and future commitment.

Finally, Michael Lohscheller, CEO of Opel Vauxhall, stressed the importance for each partner to improve the performance of their operations, which are a key driver for achieving Groupe PSA’s objectives.

In 2017, Groupe PSA purchasing represented a total of €28 billion, of which more than €20 billion for direct parts and components which, on average, account for over 80% of a vehicle’s production cost. The Group works with a panel of more than 8,000 suppliers and encourages local sourcing in all of its production sites. French automobile production plants purchase around 50% of their supplies in France and more than 90% in Europe.

