Excellence rewarded at Groupe PSA’s 2020 Supplier Awards

In 2020, Groupe PSA recognised the excellence of its suppliers’ performance in eight categories:

“Quality First Award”

GARRETT was rewarded for their achievements and commitment in terms of industrial development and production while meeting Groupe PSA’s quality requirements.

“Competitiveness Award”

FUYAO and EBERSPȀCHER received this award, which recognises their exceptional cost-savings performance (sales, processes, techniques, logistics, etc.) and their 2020 proposals for a cost-reduction portfolio in line with Groupe PSA targets.

“Programme Management Award”

CEFA received this award in recognition of its performance in terms of the quality of deliverables, on-time delivery, cost control, project management, success of launches and technical expertise.

“Innovation Products & Services Award”

EKIMETRICS won this award in recognition of its ability to offer groundbreaking technical solutions and new value-creating services.

“Aftermarket Performance Award”

MISFAT and LPR have been rewarded for their exceptional performance in terms of quality, service and cost savings in the areas of Original and Multi-Brand spare parts.

“Indirect Material Machinery and Equipment Award”

CBWEE and EDF won this award, which honours their performance in terms of service and quality, cost, on-time delivery and responsiveness.

“Corporate Social Responsibility Award”

CAP GEMINI and ATOS were rewarded for their remarkable actions based on four criteria: environmental performance, social performance, ethics, and control of the subcontracting chain. Performance was assessed by an external firm commissioned by Groupe PSA using a questionnaire based on international sustainable development standards.

The “Special President Award” went to MICHELIN for its commitment and ability to offer innovative, breakthrough solutions, overcome challenges and anticipate changes with a view to continuous improvement.

Along with these trophies, Jean-Philippe Imparato, CEO Peugeot Brand, also wanted to thank and honour 6 suppliers of the new PEUGEOT 208 elected “Car of the Year 2020”: SIMOLDES, POLMOTORS, TREVES, REGAL, DICASTAL and SUMITOMO. This collective victory of the new PEUGEOT 208 has a special content, as it is the sixth PEUGEOT elected “Car of the Year” since the creation of the prize in 1964. Before her, the PEUGEOT 504, 405, 307, 308 and 3008.

Carlos Tavares, Chairman of the Groupe PSA Managing Board, concluded by recalling that the health crisis we are going through must be used as an opportunity to strengthen our links with our suppliers in order to build a greener, innovative and solid automotive industry. He also insisted on the strong expectations of the Groupe PSA towards its partners in terms of quality, costs and deliveries to overcome and win, together, the challenge of the recovery of the automotive industry.

SOURCE: PSA Group