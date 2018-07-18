eVolt installs rapid charging units for first solar power hub in Dundee

eVolt UK, the nationwide supplier of electrical vehicle (EV) charging units, has installed the latest versions of its rapid charging units for the first and largest purpose-built charging hub in the UK that includes solar power and energy storage.

The hub is located on Princes Street in Dundee city centre and features rapid charging units, 18 bays of solar canopies and an integrated energy storage system utilising second-life EV batteries. eVolt has also installed six of its Raption 50kW Rapid Chargers, capable of charging two vehicles simultaneously in approximately 30 minutes, and three 22kW eVolve chargers.

Fraser Crichton, Transport Officer at Dundee City Council, says the hub is a landmark development for the city “We are so excited to have completed our latest EV infrastructure project as we continue to drive our e-mobility vision. With over 100 pure electric taxis in the city this hub will be vital to support our taxi fleet as well as benefitting the wider EV community ”

This is the second of three hubs to be introduced this year in Dundee through the Office for Low Emission Vehicles (OLEV) Go Ultra Low programme. The first hub was introduced at Aimer Square in April and has been used frequently since its launch. Six rapid chargers and two eVolve chargers will also be installed at Queen Street car park later this year.

Justin Meyer, General Manager of eVolt UK, says: “This is the first hub of its kind, combining EV charging, solar canopies and energy storage, we are proud to be supporting Dundee Council’s project to lower emissions and to encourage more people to make the switch to sustainable e-Mobility.”

