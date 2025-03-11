EVgo opens first fast charging stations deployed through Toyota’s “Empact” vision

The companies collaborated on high-power DC fast charger deployment in key markets to increase public charging infrastructure

EVgo Inc. (“EVgo” or the “Company”), one of the nation’s largest providers of public fast charging infrastructure for electric vehicles (EVs), and Toyota Motor North America, Inc. (“Toyota”) today announced the opening of the first DC fast charging (DCFC) stations in Baldwin Park and Sacramento, California, built through Toyota’s “Empact” vision. The new co-branded stations, owned and operated by EVgo, each serve up to eight vehicles simultaneously and exclusively feature 350kW fast chargers.

“Availability of charging is essential as consumers consider buying or leasing an EV. As automakers offer more electric vehicle choices, EVgo will continue deploying fast chargers for current and prospective EV drivers,” said Executive Vice President of Growth at EVgo, Scott Levitan. “Collaboration with automakers has been core to our expansion over the last several years, and EVgo is grateful for the continued support from Toyota.”

First announced in April 2023, Toyota’s “Empact” vision aims to aid the transition of underserved communities to a future of electrified vehicle transport as part of Toyota’s broader mission of providing “mobility for all.” The strategy centers on three fundamental areas: access to charging, providing affordable mobility solutions, and reducing carbon emissions. The newly opened stations will help provide convenient access to EV charging for members of the surrounding communities.

“Together with EVgo, we are supporting broader access to charging infrastructure for all battery EV drivers, including those driving Toyota and Lexus BEVs. We aim to ensure that customers find the newly opened stations both convenient and efficient for their charging needs,” said Toyota Motor North America’s General Manager of EV Charging Solutions, James George.

The new stations are located in amenity-rich areas featuring convenient access to grocery stores, restaurants, shopping malls and other activities. In addition to the infrastructure collaboration, EVgo also recently extended its charging program with Toyota that provides one year of complimentary charging for drivers who buy or lease the 2025 Toyota bZ4X battery EV compact crossover sport utility vehicle. Customers can use the Toyota App on their mobile device, which will also help them locate EVgo stations and initiate the complimentary charging offer.

“Toyota and EVgo’s action to bring advanced fast chargers to Sacramento is an important milestone,” said State Senator Angelique Ashby, D-Sacramento. “Fast charging stations provide critical infrastructure that will amplify the use of clean energy transportation across Senate District 8. This initiative is a win for our environment and for the future of sustainable mobility in Sacramento.”

“We are excited to receive a new, EV fast charging station in Baldwin Park, which will support our city’s residents and visitors,” said State Assemblywoman Blanca Rubio, D-Baldwin Park. “Infrastructure investments like this are extremely beneficial to those in the region needing a place to charge their vehicle and a positive step in air quality clean up.”

SOURCE: EVgo