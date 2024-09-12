EVgo and GM Take Charging to the Next Level with New Flagship Destinations Set to Optimize the Charging Experience

Collaboration includes 400 fast charging stalls at flagship locations offering customer-centric features such as canopies, lighting, nearby amenities and pull-through access

After years of collaborating to increase public charging access, EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ: EVGO) (“EVgo” or the “Company”), one of the nation’s largest public fast charging networks, and General Motors (“GM”) today announced that they are expanding upon their work together and taking charging to the next level by deploying 400 fast charging stalls at flagship destinations in major metropolitan areas across the U.S.

With features such as 350kW fast chargers, ample lighting, canopies, pull-through stations and security cameras, the flagship stations are poised to set a new benchmark in the EV charging landscape, by addressing the growing demand for convenient, reliable and customer-centric charging solutions in the markets that need them most.

Most flagship stations are expected to feature up to 20 stalls, with select locations providing significantly higher stall counts, ensuring that there are critical charging hubs to best serve the growing number of EV drivers on the road. Flagships will be deployed coast to coast, including in metropolitan areas in states such as Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, New York and Texas. Co-branded by EVgo and GM Energy, the flagship stations will be located near a diverse set of amenities including shopping, dining, coffee shops and other services drivers can take advantage of while they charge.

“The future of EV charging is larger stall count locations, high-power charging, and designing around features that customers love – such as pull-through access, canopies and convenient amenities. Through this next evolution of EVgo and GM’s esteemed collaboration, the future of EV charging is here,” said Dennis Kish, president at EVgo. “In order to be the charging provider of choice, we need to lead on customer satisfaction, and we will continue to innovate to deliver a charging experience that is convenient, comfortable, and dependable for current and future EV drivers.”

The first flagship location is expected to open in 2025. The new stations will frequently leverage EVgo’s prefabrication approach to expedite construction timelines and offer modularity to ease future expansion.

“Ensuring that our customers have seamless access to convenient and reliable charging is imperative, and this effort will take it to the next level,” said GM Energy Vice President Wade Sheffer. “Through our collaborations with industry leaders like EVgo, we continue to innovate and expand customer-centric charging solutions that will meet the evolving needs of EV drivers across the country.”

In addition to the agreement to build flagship locations, EVgo and GM continue to collaborate on their ongoing metropolitan charging footprint buildout. The companies plan to build a total of 2,850 DC fast charging stalls, with funding reallocated to deliver premium charging experiences for EV drivers at flagship locations. The companies celebrated the opening of their 1,000th fast charging stall in August 2023 and expect to install their 2,000th stall by the end of 2024.

For more information about the EVgo fast charging network and station locations, visit www.evgo.com.

About EVgo

EVgo (Nasdaq: EVGO) is a leader in electric vehicle charging solutions, building and operating the infrastructure and tools needed to expedite the mass adoption of electric vehicles for individual drivers, rideshare and commercial fleets, and businesses. EVgo is one of the nation’s largest public fast charging networks, featuring over 1,000 fast charging locations across more than 35 states, including stations built through EVgo eXtend™, its white label service offering. EVgo is accelerating transportation electrification through partnerships with automakers, fleet and rideshare operators, retail hosts such as grocery stores, shopping centers, and gas stations, policy leaders, and other organizations. With a rapidly growing network and unique service offerings for drivers and partners including EVgo Optima™, EVgo Inside™, EVgo Rewards™, and Autocharge+, EVgo enables a world-class charging experience where drivers live, work, travel and play.

About GM

General Motors (NYSE:GM) is a global company focused on advancing an all-electric future that is inclusive and accessible to all. At the heart of this strategy is GM’s battery platform, which will power everything from mass-market to high-performance vehicles. General Motors, its subsidiaries and its joint venture entities sell vehicles under the Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac, Baojun and Wuling brands. More information on the company and its subsidiaries, including OnStar, a global leader in vehicle safety and security services, can be found at https://www.gm.com.

SOURCE: GM