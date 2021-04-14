Everything under control: Intelligent integration platform from Webasto simplifies control and minimizes maintenance effort

With the intelligent integration platform Cronus, Webasto enables central control of all components in the rescue vehicle, from the heater to the air conditioning system. In this way, the global top 100 automotive supplier provides the solution to a common challenge faced by rescue vehicles: more and more buyers of rescue vehicles are interested in central control, but this usually works via CAN communication. However, since many standard devices do not have a corresponding interface, the vehicles would actually have to be equipped with completely new devices for this purpose. Webasto’s Cronus integration platform communicates with the CAN network and also controls the standard components by “translating” the manufacturer-specific CAN messages, so to speak. In addition, further systems such as automatic climate control can be integrated via additional interfaces. Continuously variable control of the blower and almost complete diagnosis of the system are also possible via the platform.

Advantages convince customers

In addition to being easy to use for the driver, the platform also minimizes maintenance requirements. Since each device is not controlled individually, there are also far fewer cables and relays to install, which can be prone to faults. The business is promising for Webasto. Cooperation has already started with two manufacturers of emergency vehicles, and further projects are in the acquisition phase.

SOURCE: Webasto