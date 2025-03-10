Everspin expands high-reliability MRAM portfolio with new automotive-grade offerings

New PERSYST EM064LX and EM128LX HR STT-MRAM Expanding Use in Aerospace, Automotive, and Industrial Applications Unveiled at Embedded World 2025

Everspin Technologies, Inc., the world’s leading developer and manufacturer of Magnetoresistive Random Access Memory (MRAM) persistent memory solutions, today announced its latest high-reliability MRAM expansion. The newest additions to the PERSYST EMxxLX family, the EM064LX HR and EM128LX HR, will operate at temperatures from -40°C to +125°C, meeting the AEC-Q100 Grade 1 standard for automotive applications. This expanded temperature range addresses the growing demand for persistent, high-speed memory in aerospace, defense, and extreme industrial environments.

“As embedded systems continue to push the boundaries of reliability and endurance, memory technology must keep pace with extreme operating environments,” said Sanjeev Aggarwal, President and CEO at Everspin Technologies. “Our latest high-reliability PERSYST MRAM provides designers with a robust, fast, and scalable alternative to Static RAM or NOR flash, ensuring mission success in automotive, aerospace, and industrial applications.”

The rapid expansion of Low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite deployments is driving demand for high-reliability memory solutions capable of withstanding extreme operating conditions, including tolerance to radiation. With LEO satellites playing an increasing role in infrastructure and connectivity, memory solutions that offer high-speed performance, extended endurance, and resilience to extreme temperatures are essential for ensuring mission success.

“Everspin’s MRAM has proven to be an optimal solution for demanding space exploration and LEO satellite missions,” said Billy Wahng, Chief Technology Officer of Astro Digital. “The addition of the HR high-rel version will give us the option to broaden the operating range of our systems.”

Everspin’s PERSYST MRAM has been widely adopted for almost two decades in critical storage applications, recognized for its high endurance and reliability. As the fastest MRAM available in its temperature range, the latest PERSYST expansion delivers the performance and durability required for next-generation embedded systems:

Capacities of 64Mb and 128Mb – Optimized for mission-critical systems.

– Optimized for mission-critical systems. Quad SPI Interface – Industry-standard compatibility for easy integration.

– Industry-standard compatibility for easy integration. Faster Write Speeds vs. NOR Flash – Reducing system overhead in real-time applications.

– Reducing system overhead in real-time applications. Simpler architecture – No erase required enhancing system utilization.

Engineering samples of the EM064LX and EM128LX HR will be available in June 2025, with full production scheduled for late 2025.

Everspin marks a decade of participation at Embedded World, underscoring its commitment to embedded system developers and industry-leading persistent memory solutions. This year attendees can explore real-world MRAM applications through interactive demonstrations at Everspin’s booth 4-360:

PERSYST EMxxLX Showcase – Featuring the new high-reliability product expansion.

– Featuring the new high-reliability product expansion. OpenMV Camera Application – Utilizing MRAM for embedded vision systems.

– Utilizing MRAM for embedded vision systems. Evaluation Board Demo – Developed with Arrow, Lattice, and MAS Elettronica.

– Developed with Arrow, Lattice, and MAS Elettronica. Customer Use Cases – Highlighting MRAM’s integration in mission-critical applications.

Visit Booth 4-360 at Embedded World 2025 to learn more about Everspin’s PERSYST MRAM solutions or visit www.everspin.com.

