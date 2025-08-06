Everged accelerates EV charging expansion with i-charging’s advanced DCFC technology

Everged, a leading innovator in sustainable energy solutions and electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, today announced its selection of i-charging as the provider of choice for its DC fast charging hardware offerings

Everged, a leading innovator in sustainable energy solutions and electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, today announced its selection of i-charging as the provider of choice for its DC fast charging hardware offerings. This technology-driven decision reinforces Everged’s commitment to delivering cutting-edge, reliable, and secure charging solutions to the EV market, as part of the Company’s comprehensive portfolio of energy offerings.

Through this partnership, Everged will bring to market nearly 1,000 technologically advanced DC fast charging systems to the U.S. market, backed by a strong performance record across Europe. i-charging’s hardware is engineered for efficiency and reliability, with power output from up to 50 to 400 kW per plug—dramatically reducing charging time and improving the user experience for EV drivers.

“We chose i-charging due to their unmatched technology, reliability, and cybersecurity standards,” said Jefferson W. Smith, CEO at Everged. “Their DC fast-charging solutions are among the most advanced globally, offering dual independent communication channels, continuous remote monitoring capabilities, and intelligent cable management systems. This partnership empowers us to offer unparalleled reliability and user experience in EV charging.”

i-charging technology features robust certifications, ensuring compliance with international standards for safety, quality, and cybersecurity, including ISO 9001, ISO 27001, and CTEP metering certification. The dual communication channels integrated into these chargers provide continuous connectivity and real-time monitoring, enabling rapid troubleshooting, predictive maintenance, and superior operational uptime.

“Our collaboration with Everged positions i-charging to set new benchmarks in EV infrastructure quality and reliability,” Pedro Silva, CEO of i-charging, added. “We are excited to deliver these cutting-edge solutions to our customers, accelerating the adoption of electric vehicles through unmatched charging experiences.”

Everged’s comprehensive EV charging solutions address the growing demand for advanced, secure, and efficient EV infrastructure across various sectors, including commercial properties, municipalities, and enterprise customers nationwide. Including the recently announced City of San Diego Public EV Charging Program, in which Everged will be providing turnkey charging infrastructure to the City for a period of 10 years.

