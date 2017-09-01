Even more reasons to drive an Alfa Romeo Giulia this September

As the new ‘67’ registration number plates are introduced, the option list on the Alfa Romeo Giulia gets a refresh with a selection of new wheels, infotainment and styling options, while exclusive offers for both fleet and retail customer make ownership even more attractive.

The Alfa Romeo Giulia is now available to order with a new optional 18-inch Dual 5-spoke diamond cut alloy wheel on the Super, Tecnica, Speciale and Veloce versions, and a new optional 19-inch Dual 5-spoke diamond cut alloy wheel is available exclusively on the Veloce. To further enhance the sports styling, the Alfa Romeo Giulia Super petrol is now also available with a dual exhaust for £150.

From October, Apple Carplay and Android Auto will be available as an option across the entire Giulia range, for just £250. Its integration allows users to access the main applications of their smartphones directly on the 8.8-inch infotainment system. Apple CarPlay enables iPhone users to access Apple Maps, Apple Music, messages, phone and more on the Alfa Connect screen, while Android Auto integration also allows drivers to manage the compatible content and features on their device directly from the integrated Alfa Connect system or by using the system’s vocal commands.

Keeping eyes firmly on the fleet market, the Giulia Tecnica offers the lowest Whole Life Cost in its class, benefitting from a low P11D, high residual values, low maintenance costs and excellent fuel efficiency. The Tecnica is now even more affordable with P11D prices starting from less than £31,000, and comes packed with features to assist business users; including 17-inch 10-spoke alloy wheels, privacy glass, electric front seats, rear view camera with dynamic grid lines, front and rear parking sensors, climate pack, DAB radio and Alfa Connected 3D Nav 8.8-inch infotainment system. Numerous safety systems including Autonomous Emergency Brake, Lane Departure Warning and Forward Collision Warning also feature as standard. The Alfa Romeo Giulia Tecnica is available with a P11D of just £30,840 for the Tecnica 150hp and £32,040 for the Tecnica 180hp, representing a saving of £1,000 it now offers business customers even better value for money.

Retail customers can benefit from an additional £2,000 support towards an Alfa Romeo Giulia*, 4C, Giulietta or Mito if they book a test drive and place an order before 30th September. They could drive away in the award-winning Giulia 2.0 Petrol 200hp for just £309 per month**, thanks to the £2,000 Alfa Test Me Contribution, combined with a £750 Alfa Deposit Contribution and a customer deposit of £6,349 (including solid paint at £350).

To find out more on the latest Alfa Romeo offers, visit the website or to locate your nearest Alfa Romeo dealer visit www.alfaromeo.co.uk/find-a-dealer.

The Alfa Romeo Giulia price list:

Model Price OTR Alfa Romeo Giulia 2.0 Petrol 200hp RWD £29,875

Alfa Romeo Giulia Super 2.0 Petrol 200hp RWD £31,575 Alfa Romeo Giulia Super 2.2 Diesel 150hp RWD £32,115 Alfa Romeo Giulia Super 2.2 Diesel 180hp RWD £33,315

Alfa Romeo Giulia Speciale 2.2 Diesel 180hp RWD £35,515

Alfa Romeo Giulia Veloce 2.0 Petrol 280hp RWD £38,260

Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio 2.9 V6 Petrol 510hp RWD £61,595

Alfa Romeo Giulia Tecnica 2.2 Diesel 150hp RWD £31,035 Alfa Romeo Giulia Tecnica 2.2 Diesel 180hp RWD £32,235

