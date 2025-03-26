“Even more miles “: Mercedes-Benz eVito panel van now available with 90 kWh battery capacity

More variance for different use cases: eVito panel van now new with 90 kWh battery capacity (in addition to 60 kWh battery capacity)

Be it package delivery, maintenance and service, eGrocery or on-demand vehicles in public transit: The fully electric eVito has successfully established itself as a supplement to its conventionally powered sibling. Up until now, the eVito panel van was available with a battery capacity of 60 kWh in combination with the 85 kW peak output electric motor to cater for the needs of commercial customers taking e.g. short tours in urban areas.

To appeal to an even wider range of users in the commercial sector, the Mercedes‑Benz eVito panel van is now available in new, additional variants. A usable battery capacity of 90 kWh offers significantly higher ranges of up to 480 kilometers (WLTP)1,2. It can be combined with two electric motors: either with 85kW peak output or with the more powerful electric motor – known from the eVito Tourer – featuring up to 150 kW peak output, which, combined with a torque of up to 365 Nm, ensures even more driving dynamics.

“With the new variants of the eVito panel van, we are expanding the fields of application for commercial electromobility and ensuring that locally CO₂-emission-free mobility is even more suitable for everyday use.” Klaus Rehkugler, Head of Sales & Marketing Mercedes-Benz Vans

Easy loading – fast charging

The dimensions of the two available lengths remain unchanged at 5,140 mm in the long (A2) and 5,390 mm in the extra-long (A3) variant. Thanks to the storage of the battery in the underbody, the interior is fully available and offers up to 6.6 m3 of loading volume-especially in goods transport, an important prerequisite for many sectors.

The panel van variants also include the water-cooled AC on-board charger (OBL) with a charging capacity of max. 11 kW. It is thus prepared for AC charging (AC), for example at the commercial site, company courtyards or public charging stations. Charging takes place via the CCS charging socket in the left front bumper. Quick charging using direct current (DC) is also possible via this. This means that the eVito with the new battery variant can now be optionally charged from 10-80% SoC at a DC rapid charging station with up to 110 kW[4] in approx. 40 minutes[5].

As practical as with conventional drive with frequently comparable TCO

Similar to the eVito Tourer, the eVito panel van already comes as standard with many attractive features, for example the MBUX multimedia system, with 10,25-inch central display and 5,5-inch color display in the instrument cluster, KEYLESS Start and the electric starter brake. Numerous safety and assistance systems such as ATTENTION ASSIST, Headlamp Assist including rain sensor, cruise control, Active Brake Assist with cross-traffic function, Blind Spot Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist, Intelligent Speed Assist and reversing camera are also included as standard.

The eVito panel van starts with a battery capacity of 90 kWh at 46,007.93 EUR (incl. 19% VAT)3.

It includes a maintenance package for four years-which covers the costs of maintenance work in accordance with the service booklet and manufacturer specifications during this period[6] – as well as the Mercedes‑Benz battery certificate for up to 160,000 kilometers or eight years[7].

Descriptions and data in this press release apply to the international model programme of Mercedes-Benz. Country-specific deviations are possible. Further information on the vehicles offered can be found country-specifically at https://www.mercedes-benz.com

[1] The stated figures were determined in accordance with the prescribed WLTP (Worldwide harmonised Light-duty vehicles Test Procedures) measurement procedure. The ranges given refer to the German market. The energy consumption and CO₂ emissions of a car depend not only on the efficient use of the fuel or energy source by the car, but also on driving style and other non-technical factors. Maximum value applies to eVito panel van with 90 kWh battery capacity and 85 kW (peak) engine.

[2] The actual range depends on numerous factors such as the individual driving style, ambient conditions, the aging process of the battery, auxiliary consumers, such as climate control, special equipment, tires, payload, the route profile and can therefore deviate from the specified WLTP value.

[3] Vehicle price for individual customers in Germany incl.. 19% VAT. Vehicle price plus transfer costs or costs for customer center pickup. / Price as at 24/03/2025

[4] Maximum charging power at DC charging station with supply voltage 400 volts, current 300 A; The maximum charging power depends on various factors, such as ambient and battery temperature and the state of charge of the battery when charging starts.

[5] Minimum charging time from 10 to 80% under optimal conditions at DC charging station with supply voltage 400 volts, current 300 A; The charging time may vary depending on various factors, e.g. ambient and battery temperature and when using additional auxiliary consumers, e.g. heating.

[6] As per the specific conditions of the integrated maintenance package for the eVito

[7] As per the specific conditions of the Mercedes-Benz battery certificate for the eVito.

SOURCE: Mercedes-Benz