Even more efficient engines join Mercedes-Benz A-Class range

Two new diesel engines have been added to the A-Class range: the A 200 d Sport (£28,805 OTR) and the A 220 d AMG Line (£30,005 OTR).

The clean and efficient OM654 q engines have been tested to new RDE-2 standards, making Mercedes-Benz among the first to offer RDE-2-compliant diesel engines in the UK. These engines will also feature in the new B-Class.

Company car drivers will benefit from tax savings due to the removal of the four per cent BIK diesel surcharge for the life of the vehicle. Private customers will also benefit from a lower road fund licence, allowing a one band saving.

This means purchasing the new A 220 d AMG Line can provide business users, who pay 40 per cent income tax, a cost saving of £460.68 over three years in comparison to the old model.

The A 200 d features a 2.0-litre diesel engine with an output of 150 hp and 320 Nm of torque. It delivers up to 67.3 mpg on the combined cycle and emits 110 g/km of CO 2 . It can travel from 0 to 62 mph in 8.1 seconds and has an electronically limited top speed of 137 mph.

The A 220 d is powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine which produces 190 hp and 400 Nm of torque. It can achieve 65.7 mpg on the combined cycle and emits 114 g/km of CO 2 . It can travel from 0 to 62 mph in 7.0 seconds and has a top speed of 146 mph.

Both engines come standard with an 8G-DCT 8-Speed automatic transmission.

The A 200 d is available in two trims: Sport and AMG Line, while the A 220 d is only available in the AMG Line trim.

The Sport trim line comes as standard with: MBUX multimedia system with ‘Hey Mercedes’ voice activation; seven-inch cockpit display and seven-inch touchscreen media display; reversing camera; 17-inch ten-spoke alloy wheels; hard-disk navigation; Active Lane Keeping Assist; Speed Limit Assist; comfort suspension; DAB radio; Keyless-Go starting function; automatic two-zone climate control; LED high performance headlights and tail lamps; and dark carbon fibre trim with Artico and Fléron fabric upholstery.

AMG Line customers will benefit from 18-inch five-twin-spoke AMG alloy wheels; diamond radiator grille; AMG bodystyling; Artico and Dinamica microfibre upholstery; and three-spoke sports steering wheel.

There are a number of option packages available. The Executive equipment line costs £1,395 and includes 10.25-inch media display; Active Parking Assist with PARKTRONIC; Heated front seats; and mirror package which includes electrically folding exterior mirrors and automatically-dimming driver’s side mirror and rear view mirror.

The £2,395 Premium package – only available in conjunction with Sport or AMG Line trims – adds 10.25-inch instrument cluster; ambient lighting with a choice of 64 colours; illuminated door sills; Keyless-Entry (lock/unlock); Mid-range sound system; and rear armrest.

For £3,595 customers can opt for the Premium Plus equipment line (in conjunction with Sport or AMG Line trims) which, in addition to the Premium equipment line, adds electrically-adjustable front memory seats; Multibeam LEDs with Adaptive Highbeam Assist Plus; and a Panoramic glass sunroof.

The Driving Assistance package is available for £1,695 – only in conjunction with the Executive, Premium or Premium Plus lines – and comprises Active Blind Spot Assist; Active Braking Assist with cross-traffic function; Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC; Active Emergency Stop Assist; Active Lane-change Assist; Active Speed Limit Assist; Active Steering Asist; Evasive Steering Assist; Pre-Safe Plus; and route-based speed adjustment.

The £495 Advanced Navigation package can be added, only in conjunction with the Executive, Premium or Premium Plus lines, and includes MBUX augmented reality for navigation; and traffic sign assist.

The Advanced Connectivity package (in conjunction with the Executive, Premium or Premium Plus lines) costs £495 and includes smartphone integration; pre-installation of digital vehicle key for smartphone; and wireless phone charging.

