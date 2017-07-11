Even better value for a best seller: the updated Volkswagen Golf

Volkswagen is celebrating the news that the updated Golf is Britain’s best-selling car (June 2017 – source: SMMT) as a raft of compelling, limited time, new offers on the car at participating Retailers nationwide further enhance the Golf’s appeal this month.

Until Monday 24 July customers can benefit from a generous £1,500 deposit contribution at 4.9 per cent APR representative when opting for a Volkswagen Financial Services’ Solutions Personal Contract Plan on their new Golf. In addition, the car’s first two services are included at no extra cost², underlining the strong package the Golf Event offers to customers.

The new offer applies to all Golf hatchback (e-Golf excluded) and Estate models, including the dynamic range of Performance Golfs: the GTD, GTI, GTI Performance, R and the hybrid GTE and GTE Advance.

An iconic car almost since its launch 43 years ago, the Golf has always combined quality and versatility with a comprehensive list of equipment. From its debut in March this year, the latest model continues this trend. Among the features of the updated Golf are new engines, more technology, improved connectivity and revised styling.

Value is the other key ingredient in the enduring appeal of the Golf and, despite the considerable enhancements to the updated model, it is on average priced around £650 lower than the previous model. The broad range starts with the Golf S at just £17,765 (OTR RRP), or £19,470 (OTR RRP) in Estate form.

Among other things, a generous list of standard equipment sets the Golf apart from the pack. Every updated Golf now includes a three-year/60,000-mile warranty, Electronic Stability Control, ASR traction control, a Driver Alert system and an electronic button-operated handbrake as standard.

The equipment continues with City Emergency Braking, a system that safely slows the car to a standstill if a pedestrian steps out in front of it. Alongside that is Front Assist, which uses radar to monitor the gap to the car in front and will apply the brakes if a collision is imminent.

Volkswagen’s commitment to providing the best in-car connectivity is reaffirmed via the eight-inch colour touchscreen that provides the interface to the Composition Media infotainment system. This features DAB digital radio, a CD player, a Bluetooth connection to pair two mobile devices with the car and a variety of other features too.

Climbing through the range, the Golf SE includes Adaptive Cruise Control, 16-inch alloy wheels, automatic windscreen wipers, automatic lights and parking sensors. The Golf SE also features Volkswagen’s Driver Personalisation system. This means the car will remember up to four profiles and will adjust the radio station pre-sets, phone connectivity and contacts, and addresses in the navigation system to the personal profile the driver selects in the car menu.

Golf SE Navigation is additionally equipped with, among much else, the Discover Navigation satellite navigation system; while the GT adds styling details and the R-Line has a sport-focused styling pack that includes unique front and rear bumpers, a rear roof spoiler and side skirts. Available as an option is the Discover Navigation Pro system with a 9.2-inch touchscreen and, for the first time in this class, Gesture Control that allows convenient menu browsing with the swipe of a hand.

At the top of the Golf range is the proven line-up of Performance Golfs. These are the thrilling GTD, GTI, GTI Performance and 4MOTION-equipped Golf R. Each of these models now includes a 12.3-inch colour TFT Active Info Display screen in place of traditional analogue instruments.

That broad range of trims is matched by a comprehensive engine line-up. The range starts with the 1.0-litre TSI unit that has an output of 85 PS and a CO₂ figure of just 108 g/km. Fuel economy is strong, too, at 58.9 mpg on the combined cycle. This engine has been widely praised due to its driveability and effortless performance.

Available for the first time in Golf is the new 1.5-litre TSI EVO engine. Offered in two versions, it appears in frugal 130 PS form in the Golf SE and SE Navigation, and in the more potent 150 PS guise in GT and R-Line trims.

Looking at the Performance Golfs, the GTD has a 2.0-litre TDI with 184 PS and the inimitable Golf GTI’s 2.0-litre TSI engine is good for 230 PS. This is the same figure as the GTI Performance from the previous model. Today’s Golf GTI Performance has an output of 245 PS, while sitting at the top of the Golf tree is the all-wheel drive Golf R with an output of 310 PS from its 2.0-litre TSI engine.

Also included in the comprehensive Golf Event offer is the forward-thinking Golf GTE. This model has a plug-in petrol-electric hybrid powertrain and is available as a five-door hatch only. It combines outstanding economy with crisp performance through its dual petrol and electric motors. CO₂ is an ultra-low 38 g/km* and the combined fuel consumption figure is an impressive 166.2 mpg*.

The updated Golf GTE includes Active Info Display, the Composition Media infotainment system, 2Zone climate control and a GTE styling pack. Volkswagen also offers the GTE Advance model, which adds Discover Navigation, 18-inch ‘Marseille’ alloy wheels, heated seats, e-sound and tinted windows.

The GTE ensures that as well as being the best-selling car in the UK last month, the Golf is the only car currently on sale here available with either a petrol, diesel, petrol-electric hybrid or all-electric drivetrain.

For more details on the Volkswagen Golf range and the Golf Event – together with brochures and pricing – and to use Volkswagen’s online configurator, please visit www.volkswagen.co.uk.

