Eve Air Mobility and Revo accelerate urban air mobility with $250m contract

A fleet of up to 50 aircraft and aftermarket services is poised to revolutionize urban transport across Revo’s key markets

Eve Air Mobility (“Eve”) has signed its first binding framework agreement with Revo [flyrevo.com], an advanced urban air mobility (UAM) operator headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil, and its parent company, Helicopters International SA (OHI). The contract includes the purchase of up to 50 electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing (eVTOL) aircraft, associated entry into service and aftermarket services. This milestone marks Eve’s transition from development to execution, solidifying its position as a leading provider of next-generation UAM solutions.

“This binding agreement with Revo and OHI is a pivotal step for Eve, demonstrating growing market confidence in our technology and operational model,” said Johann Bordais, CEO of Eve Air Mobility. “By moving from concept to implementation, we are not only advancing our commercial roadmap but also helping to shape a robust and sustainable UAM ecosystem, setting a global benchmark for eVTOL deployment.”

The agreement represents Eve’s commitment to Revo & OHI, encompassing eVTOL aircraft and comprehensive aftermarket support through Eve’s TechCare package. Revo will become the launch operator for Eve’s eVTOLs in São Paulo, with first delivery planned for fourth quarter of 2027 one of the world’s most dynamic and advanced markets for aerial mobility, São Paulo has over 400 registered helicopters and nearly 2,000 daily takeoffs and landings.

“Our decision to partner with Eve Air Mobility was clear, rooted in their mature design, comprehensive support ecosystem, and Embraer’s unparalleled aerospace heritage,” said Revo CEO Joao Welsh. “These eVTOL aircraft will be the cornerstone of our ambitious plan to revolutionize Revo’s high touch mobility service, offering a safe sustainable, and scalable business that will connect communities and redefine convenience.”

Revo, wholly owned by OHI, currently operates a door-to-door mobility solution, integrating car and luggage services with scheduled helicopter service connecting key locations in southeast Brazil. These include daily flights between Zona Sul and GRU International Airport, a route that typically takes 1.5 to 3 hours by car but can be completed in just 10 minutes by air. With Eve’s eVTOLs, these operations will become fully electric and sustainable, delivering a superior customer experience, and supporting the city’s goals for greener transportation.

“Adding up to 50 of Eve Air Mobility’s eVTOLs to our fleet furthers our diversification journey and leadership in the low altitude economy,” said Jeremy Akel, Group CEO, Omni Helicopters International. “Our partnership with Eve is evidence of our shared vision to bring to life revolutionary mobility ideas that transform how people move within cities.”

This binding proposal builds on the strategic collaboration between Eve, OHI, and Revo, which includes previous agreements for aircraft, service solutions, and successful simulations of urban air traffic management using Eve’s Vector software. The agreement also provides access to Eve TechCare, an all-in-one suite of operational support designed to streamline eVTOL operations and maximize fleet performance.

“Our eVTOL is designed to seamlessly integrate into existing transportation networks, providing operators with a vital link to complete their passengers’ journey,” said Megha Bhatia, CCO at Eve Air Mobility. “Our aircraft enables Revo and operators to provide the last mile of service, such as airport shuttles to and from the city, in a fraction of the time. A safe, efficient, and innovative option that enhances connectivity and reimagines urban air mobility for operators and their customers.”

SOURCE: Eve Air Mobility