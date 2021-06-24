EVBox Group joins the Transport Decarbonisation Alliance

EVBox Group, a leading provider of flexible and scalable electric vehicle charging solutions, joins the Transport Decarbonisation Alliance in a bid to accelerate the transition to carbon-neutral transport across the globe by 2050

The Transport Decarbonisation Alliance’s (TDA) core objective is to encourage the adoption of carbon-free transport at three levels (“3Cs”): country, city, and company. EVBox Group will help the TDA to complete this objective with its expertise in global EV charging infrastructure.

TDA members come together regularly to share information on joint practices as well as the challenges and solutions that they have come across. This is key to helping the TDA work on innovative pilot projects to identify viable solutions to decarbonize transport.

A coalition of trailblazers decarbonizing transport

The TDA is bringing together countries, cities, and companies in its push for sustainable, low-carbon mobility. It is also seeking to scale up the transport sector’s sustainability ambitions by outlining a shared vision for frontrunners in transport decarbonization.

The goal of the TDA is to create effective advocacy by influencing policymakers in key international forums on climate change, sustainable development, and international policy processes.

Breaking down barriers

As a company with more than 10 years of experience in the relatively new electric mobility industry, EVBox Group sees time as the major challenge. Having a clear overview of planning is also essential for investors, and this is where a policy push is needed. The overall international climate goals require progressive CO2 trajectories and emission phase-out plans for all types of road transport. More importantly, these CO2 ambitions and transportation policies must be accompanied by an equally ambitious infrastructure plan.

EVBox Group believes that establishing reliable EV charging infrastructure must become one of the key priorities of the global decarbonization policy agenda. In the end, creating a sustainable future of transport will depend on cross-system collaboration.

For EVBox Group, joining the Transport Decarbonisation Alliance is a big step toward promoting EV infrastructure as an instrumental pillar of global transport decarbonization plans. Realizing sustainable road transport will depend on bringing countries, cities, and companies together on an international level to tackle common barriers and to define the objectives of ambitious EV infrastructure policies. – Koen Noyens (Director, Policy, Electric Mobility EU of EVBox Group)

Having EVBox Group join the Transport Decarbonisation Alliance is an important step. Businesses are working hard to accelerate the electrification of transport and together we can make a difference. Therefore, I’m really looking forward to bringing all of the frontrunners together to help establish a greener planet for future generations. – Stientje van Veldhoven (Dutch minister for the environment and chair of the Transport Decarbonisation Alliance)

About Transport Decarbonisation Alliance

Officially established in 2018, the Transport Decarbonisation Alliance is a unique international collaboration to accelerate the worldwide transformation to net-zero-emission mobility before 2050. The TDA’s core contribution is to foster cooperation among countries, cities/regions and companies (the ‘3Cs’) toward carbon-free transport, accelerating action through synergy.

The TDA is facilitating cooperation across sectors by supporting activities and platforms where representatives of frontrunner countries, cities/regions and companies can connect, understand each others’ challenges and opportunities and develop synergies to accelerate action and ambition.

In the TDA, the 3Cs work with each other and an ecosystem of partners to create pathways to decarbonise transport as quickly as possible.

About EVBox Group

Founded in 2010, EVBox Group empowers forward-thinking businesses to build a sustainable future by providing flexible and scalable electric vehicle charging solutions. With its extensive portfolio of commercial and ultra-fast EVBox charging stations, as well as scalable charging management software engineered by Everon, EVBox Group ensures that electric mobility is accessible to everyone.

EVBox Group is a leader in R&D, with facilities across Europe and North America developing groundbreaking electric vehicle charging technology. With offices across the globe, including Amsterdam, Bordeaux, Munich, and Chicago, and strong foundations in dozens of markets, EVBox Group is working to shape a sustainable future of transportation.

SOURCE: EVBox