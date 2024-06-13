EV industry first: Smart Charge from Sainsbury’s introduces Nectar points to reward customers for electric vehicle charging

EV drivers using Sainsbury’s ultra-rapid charging service, Smart Charge, can get rewarded with Nectar points for charging their electric vehicles

Rolling out from today, customers using Sainsbury’s ultra-rapid EV charging service Smart Charge will be able to collect Nectar points, making it the first EV charging service in the UK to offer a national loyalty scheme.

All Smart Charge customers with active Nectar accounts will be able to charge their electric vehicle and collect Nectar points from the end of this month*, collecting 1 Nectar point for every pound spent. Nectar is the UK’s largest multi partner loyalty scheme offering users the ability to spend points at top consumer brands including Sainsbury’s, Argos and British Airways**. EV drivers without a Nectar account can quickly and easily quickly and easily register via the Nectar app or website, or get a card in Sainsbury’s stores and register at home.

Smart Charge is an ultra-rapid EV charging network with over 400 charging bays and counting. The service has already proven to be a hit with drivers as a reliable, accessible and easy-to-use charging solution for their electric vehicle, with more than 65,000 hours of charging to date. Ultra-rapid’ is the fastest type of EV charging currently available on the market and Sainsbury’s offering is powered by 100% renewable energy.

The news coincides with the launch of the retailer’s 50th Smart Charge EV charging location today, with 12 new bays now available at the Sainsbury’s London Enfield Superstore. Just off the A10, the new site is ideally placed for EV drivers heading in or out of the city.

Patrick Dunne, Sainsbury’s Director of Property, Procurement & EV Ventures, said: “Today marks a huge milestone for our Smart Charge business as we become the first EV charging provider to offer customers loyalty benefits from a UK leading loyalty programme, Nectar. Rolling out across June, customers using any of our 400 Smart Charge bays across the country will now be able to benefit from collecting Nectar points to spend on their favourite brands. “With bays in more locations than ever before, and Sainsbury’s stores conveniently placed far and wide, it has never been easier for EV drivers across the UK to access ultra-rapid facilities, and now they can reap the benefit of Nectar points too. Not to forget the added advantage of popping into a Sainsbury’s store to pick up some groceries while waiting for their vehicle charge to complete. “Our Enfield store is a fantastic location, in a popular residential area of North London and near main roads, making it an ideal spot for our 50th location.”

Smart Charge is the only fully owned and end-to-end managed EV charging business from a UK supermarket. The service is intended to help advance the uptake of electric vehicles in the country, making access to charging on the go more accessible and supporting the UK’s transition to a low-carbon economy.

New charging hubs will be added to the Smart Charge network throughout the UK regularly, with service information and new openings published on www.smartcharge.co.uk.

* Rolling out to all sites between 12th and 24th June.

SOURCE: Sainsbury