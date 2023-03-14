EV charging start-up Bonnet launches crowdfunding as its closes fresh investment

Award winning EV charging app Bonnet officially opens public crowdfunding campaign

Bonnet, a London headquartered electric vehicle charger aggregator, has today officially launched its crowdfunding campaign publicly after several weeks where thousands of its nearly 150,000 drivers have pledged to take a stake in the rapidly expanding company.

As Bonnet has quickly grown its user-friendly and reliable way to charge electric cars for an ever-increasing number of drivers, through this crowdfunding campaign, the start-up wants to give its users an opportunity to take a stake in its mission to make charging accessible for all.

Alongside its crowdfunding launch today, Bonnet is also revealing that it has received a further £3 million equity injection from its existing long-term investors, including founder entrepreneurs from TIER Mobility, Wise, and Deliveroo, plus notable investors such as GV (the investment arm of Google), Lightspeed Venture Partners, and 20VC.

The new funding will be used by Bonnet to further accelerate growth off the back of strong traction during 2022. In the last three months alone, Bonnet has more than doubled its coverage in Europe and now boasts over 200,000 chargers on its network.

Over the next year, Bonnet plans to build on its unique product with a large focus on reliability and to further grow across the UK and Europe, as well as introduce an array of new innovative features for drivers and fleet managers.

Patrick Reich, CEO and co-founder of Bonnet, said:

“We have been growing extremely quickly over the past year as thousands of people and businesses each day jump into electric vehicles desperate for an easy, simple way to charge up.

“Our long-term mission is to be the only app EV owners need to have on their phone, and this new funding from both our current and existing backers and investors will accelerate us towards that ambition.

“Since launching Bonnet, engaging with and speaking to our active driver community every day has been central to how we’ve built our service, and we are glad through this crowdfunding campaign our users will now get the opportunity to take a real stake in Bonnet and its future.”

Bonnet was launched in 2021 to make charging as simple and easy as possible for electric car drivers, saving them from having to download multiple apps. The company was founded by university friends Patrick Reich and Eliot Makabu – both were recently listed in Forbes 30 under 30 list for their work developing Bonnet and decarbonising transport.

