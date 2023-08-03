EV charge point operator Believ announces new CEO

Believ, the UK’s fastest growing Electric Vehicle charge point operator, has appointed Guy Bartlett as its new CEO

Believ, the UK’s fastest growing Electric Vehicle charge point operator, has appointed Guy Bartlett as its new CEO.

Guy has a first class track record in the energy sector. He joins from infrastructure and solutions provider SMS plc, where he led the Energy Services division, focusing on developing strategy, new markets, technology and services. Prior to SMS he held various leadership roles at Deloitte, Smiths Engineering Group and Arthur D Little.

Believ – a joint venture between Liberty Global and Zouk Capital – has already delivered more than 2.4 million kWh of charge, amounting to a saving of nearly 200,000 kg of CO2 in line with its mission of achieving ‘cleaner air for all’.

Commenting on Guy’s appointment, Jonathan Pearson, Chair, Believ and MD, Capital Allocation and Business Control, Liberty Global says: “Guy’s proven abilities and passion for the energy sector will be key to accelerating the growth of the business as a charge point operator capable of delivering an end-to-end charge point service at scale and pace to address the Government’s ambition of installing 300,000 publicly-accessible charge points by 2030.”

Massimo Resta from Zouk Capital says: “We are delighted to welcome Guy to Believ to lead its next phase of dynamic growth. With our shared mission of scaling accessible and reliable charging infrastructure, we are looking forward to continuing to work with the team at Believ to deliver on Zouk’s Charging Infrastructure Investment Fund’s central objective, of creating public EV charging networks for the UK’s EV drivers.”

Perran Moon, Interim CEO, Believ adds: “We’re thrilled that Guy will be joing the team to help build on our flourishing reputation for the reliability of our technology, the quality of our service and the experience of our people. We look forward to Guy building on the firm foundations we’ve created in making Believ synonymous with delivering cleaner air for all.”

As well as supporting dozens of local authorities in realising their residents’ EV charging needs, Believ also recently launched its new B2B proposition, with a strong emphasis on the reliability of the equipment installed, with the result that network reliability is averaging over 99% over the last six months.

Guy will formally take over the role from Perran on 15th September 2023.

SOURCE: Believ