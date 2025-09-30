EV batteries drive the energy transition: Roland Berger study shows high potential of decentralized energy in Germany

Volkswagen Group Charging (Elli) along with 20 additional energy companies present new study on decentralized energy in Germany

Elli – a brand of the Volkswagen Group – together with an alliance of leading energy companies presents a new study about decentralized energy solutions. Technologies like electric vehicles, solar power systems, home storage systems, and heat pumps can save the German energy system up to €255 billion by 2045. This corresponds to around €13 billion per year in added value – a key lever for a secure, independent, and cost-efficient energy transition. Roland Berger’s analysis shows that Germany can only achieve both energy supply security and overall cost efficiency through the combination of large-scale centralized power plants and decentralized energy technologies.

The automotive industry and e-mobility will play a central role in the future energy mix. Intelligently controlled, bidirectional charging will turn EVs into mobile storage units that ease pressure on the grid and increase household independence. Combined with solar and heat pumps, they will cut energy costs and boost Germany’s energy independence.

Giovanni Palazzo, CEO Elli, explains: “E-mobility is more than climate-friendly transport. It will become an active source of energy for millions of households in Germany. Smart and bidirectional charging solutions unlock enormous potential for our energy system, reduce costs for our customers, and strengthen the national economy. We must fully harness the power of these decentralized approaches before billions flow into new fossil backup capacity.”

The study highlights the following potential of decentralized energy solutions:

Up to 50% lower energy costs for households and SMEs; up to €1,200 in savings per year for private households.

100,000 new jobs in the field of distributed energy solutions by 2045.

40-50% less grid expansion investments at the low-voltage level thanks to intelligent flexibilities.

For this potential to be realized, the “New Energy Alliance” calls for clear framework conditions: decentralized flexibilities must be treated on an equal footing with large-scale renewable projects and backup capacities. Key measures include strengthening decentralized flexibility through market mechanisms, accelerating the rollout of smart meters and digital grid operator processes, improving the fairness of grid charges for all types of storage systems, and optimizing the legal framework for bidirectional charging.

This initiative includes over 20 companies from the field of distributed energy solutions, including 1KOMMA5°, Enpal, LichtBlick, Octopus Energy, thermondo, and Elli.

The full study is available at: www.new-energy-alliance.de

SOURCE: Volkswagen Group