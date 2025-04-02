EV Alert: Thatcham Research’s game-changer for EV repair safety and efficiency

EV Alert empowers repair teams to make informed decisions, notifying users of High Voltage systems and safety-critical procedures, reducing repair uncertainty and boosting confidence

Today, automotive risk intelligence company Thatcham Research launches its new EV Alert service to support the safe and efficient repair of Electric Vehicles (EVs).

It will be accessible via escribe, the UK’s leading repair methods platform which provides insurance engineers, vehicle damage assessors (VDAs) and repairers instant access to methods, recommendations, technical information, times, parts and advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) fitment information.

At the end of February 2025, there were almost 2.2 million EVs on UK roads[1], making up almost 7% of the car parc. The increasing presence of EVs presents unique challenges to bodyshops, including heightened technical and safety considerations.

EV Alert addresses these challenges by highlighting High Voltage (HV) systems before any repair work begins, allowing VDAs and repair teams to accurately triage vehicles and assess the required resources, skills, health and safe requirements, and correct procedures to carry out safe repairs.

The service also covers a wide range of EV types, including full electric, hybrids, plug-in hybrids, fuel-cell electric, and range-extended EVs.

Dean Lander, head of repair sector services at Thatcham Research, said: “EV Alert enables accurate decision-making during the assessment phase, helping repair teams to identify critical steps for safe handling of Electric Vehicles.

“It also offers unmatched efficiency as repair technicians and VDAs can access crucial HV system information in just two clicks – avoiding hours of trawling through complex manufacturer documentation.”

EV Alert provides immediate access to a table of easy-to-read information, covering essential aspects such as MET, panel, and HV components. This innovative feature helps repair teams to quickly understand whether isolating the HV battery or other specific procedures are required for safe and compliant repairs.

A practical tool for real-world challenges

EV Alert streamlines repair processes by condensing lengthy manufacturer methods into a single resource, enhancing safety and efficiency in how bodyshops handle complex EV repairs.

Thanks to key repair method clarity provided by EV Alert, bodyshops are empowered to make the right decisions and build their confidence when taking on EV repairs involving HV components.

Lander continues: “Uncertainty during repair planning can slow the process, causing frustration for repairers, insurers, and vehicle owners. EV Alert eliminates this uncertainty by presenting clear and accessible data to minimise repair delays and reduce waste.

“It’s an invaluable resource for bodyshops looking to adapt to the ever-growing number of EVs entering their workflows.”

Supporting safe EV repairs

At the heart of EV Alert’s design is informed decision-making around safety-critical EV repairs such as HV battery isolation. It also takes time out of claims processes, helping bodyshops to safely and efficiently return vehicles to their owners.

Lander continues: “Safety is paramount. Many bodyshops have already invested heavily in the skills and equipment needed to handle EVs correctly. EV Alert reinforces these investments, enabling repair teams to take on HV component jobs with confidence.

“We’re committed to ongoing development and want to engage with our customers to understand what additional data they need, so the service continues to evolve, helping repair teams navigate the complexities of EV repairs in future.”

