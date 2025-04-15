Eurorepar is expanding its coverage on the lubricant range!

In order to increase its car parc coverage, Eurorepar oil has been approved for new claims for engines (diesel, petrol and hybrid) in light and commercial vehicles

Eurorepar Premium SUN 5W-30 engine oil is approved for Stellantis FPW9.55535/03.

This new claim approval is enlarging the car parc coverage with:

The 1.5 BlueHDi (DV5R)

The 1.2 EB Turbo Gen I (E6.1) and EB Turbo Gen II (E6.2, E6.3, E6.4)

The DW12RU engines

as well as all Stellantis engines requiring a high-performance lubricant with Stellantis FPW9.55535/03 approval (refer to maintenance plans).

The Stellantis FPW9.55535/03 standard defines the technical specifications for a high-tech 5W-30 viscosity motor oil with optimized CO2 emissions. The lubricant’s innovative technology offers complete protection for pistons, piston rings and crankcase liners. Specific detergent and dispersant additives offer optimum protection against wear of moving parts and prevent the formation of soot and deposits that will improve engine ageing and robustness.

“Eurorepar Premium SUN 5W-30 is an engine oil offering exceptional performance in protection against wear and deposits that will improve engine ageing and robustness, is mentioning Cédric Munier, Lubricant Aftersales Product Manager”.

This new approval is expanding the coverage of Eurorepar range as follows:

EB2DTxx &EB2ADTxx engines with a car parc of more than 1.4 M vehicles in Europe related to various models branded Stellantis (Peugeot, Citroën, DS, Opel and Vauxhall).

DV5R engine with a car parc of more than 2.7M vehicles in Europe equipped since 2018 on various brands.

DW12RU engines with a car par of more than 300.000 light commercial vehicles in Europe related to various brands.

Eurorepar Premium SUN 5W-30 is also suited for gasoline and diesel engines requiring PSA B71 2290 and received the official PSA B71 2297 approval for hot climate countries.

“We recommend to our network and customers to choose officially approved lubricants requested by vehicle engines. This allows repairers to be reassured of the perfect compatibility of the product with engine. With these new approvals for Eurorepar engine oil, no compromise! “ is adding Cédric Munier.

The Eurorepar lubricant range is strengthening its position on the European market with one of the widest range of private label. It is available from Distrigo hubs to all workshops.

SOURCE: Stellantis