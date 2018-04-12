Europe’s new vehicle market: Prospects to 2022 – Automotive World report

A new report published by Automotive World examines the market prospects for light vehicles (LVs) and heavy vehicles (HVs) in Europe in the period to 2022.

‘Europe’s new vehicle market: Prospects to 2022’ (https://www.automotiveworld.com/data/europes-new-vehicle-market-prospects-2022/) is available to download now from the research section of AutomotiveWorld.com.

There are approximately 264 million cars in circulation and 38 brands across the 29 markets covered in the report.

The near-term outlook for the LV and HV markets is positive for the region. 2018 is set to be the best year for the HV sector since 2008, with the LV market enjoying its best year in 2019.

Commenting on the data, the report’s author, Jonathan Storey, said, “Our new report anticipates the European light vehicle market reaching a new peak in 2019, the culmination of six years of growth and 12 years on from the prior peak.”

Beyond 2019, all sectors are expected to face a downturn, although there will be a return to growth as we approach the forecast horizon.

Europe is the latest region to be covered in the ongoing Automotive World five-year market outlook series.

