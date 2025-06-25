European premium global automaker selects Valeo Smart Safety 360 for L2 driving and parking system

Valeo will supply its Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS), with production set to begin in 2026

Valeo, the global leader in Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), has been selected to supply its advanced Valeo Smart Safety 360 (VSS360) for a European premium OEM vehicle platform. With this cutting-edge ADAS system, Valeo brings together its world-class hardware, expertise in software development and system integration capabilities.

With this solution, Valeo addresses a major challenge in modern mobility: ensuring total safety around vehicles. Valeo Smart Safety 360 helps reduce accidents, improves driver assistance and advances the development of autonomous vehicles. It meets the most stringent safety standards, offering a safer and smoother driving experience at an affordable cost for automakers.

Marc Vrecko, CEO of Valeo BRAIN Division, stated: “This new award for Valeo Smart Safety 360 underscores Valeo’s leading position as a comprehensive provider of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems solutions (ADAS), capable of meeting the stringent safety and performance demands of the automotive industry. It reflects our constant drive to innovate for ever-safer mobility.”

Valeo Smart Safety 360: Scalable, cost-effective ADAS for next-generation vehicle safety

Valeo Smart Safety 360 is a cost-optimized ADAS solution that offers best-in-class driving and parking performance in a scalable 1-box or 2-box ADAS solution. It enables OEMs to optimize costs and efficiency by removing individual Electronic Control Units (ECU) while having a limited impact on the vehicle architecture. The system is designed to scale from basic EU General Safety Regulation (GSR) compliance up to advanced Level 2+ functions. It is also engineered to comply with the US Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard 127, demonstrating Valeo’s commitment to meeting the latest and most demanding safety regulations globally.

The system implemented for the European premium OEM will ensure optimal performance and system reliability thanks to radars, cameras, and ultrasonic sensors developed, manufactured and integrated by Valeo with state-of-the-art computer vision technology. Valeo will integrate radar fusion into its smart front camera and an additional Parking ECU will enable hands-free parking functions, control one to four surround-view cameras, and manage 12 ultrasonic sensors.

A “one-stop shop” approach for simpler, faster security integration

With its “one-stop shop” approach, Valeo offers a comprehensive, integrated solution combining sensors, software intelligence, and engineering services. This turnkey offering enables manufacturers to simplify development, accelerate time-to-market, and optimize costs. Leveraging its extensive experience from producing over 30 million smart front cameras and 2 billion ultrasonic sensors, Valeo has already received eight awards for its Valeo Smart Safety 360 system worldwide.

SOURCE: Valeo