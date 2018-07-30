European FinTyre Distribution Limited (EfTD) appoints Massimiliano Messina as Group Chief Financial Officer

European FinTyre Distribution Limited (EfTD), one of the leading paneuropean tyre distributor, has appointed Massimiliano Messina as Chief Financial Officer of the Group.

Massimilano Messina will strengthen EfTD central organization. The company went through a major development recently: with revenues amounting to 1.1. bl of euros, it employs more than 1,300 resources and offers a complete array of products. It is also the main player in key markets such as Germany and Italy.

Mr. Messina will be responsible to optimise the financial resources of the group and, more in general, will secure the synergy among its different companies. In addition, he will coordinate the M&A activity with the support of the management team and will report directly to Mauro Pessi, CEO of the group.

Prior to joining EfTD, Mr. Messina covered top management positions in General Motors, as CFO for Chevrolet and Cadillac Europe; in Delphi Corp, as EMEA Executive Finance Director; in Vivarte, as Group CFO and Member of the Board; in LafargeHolcim as Senion Vice President- Head of Transformation.

“I am particularly enthusiastic to start this new professional chapter in such a dynamic company as EfTD- saysMassimiliano Messina, EfTD CFO. I will share the skills gained during my previous international experiences with the group, with the goal to help EfTD to become the largest tyre distributor in Europe”.

