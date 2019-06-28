Europcar Mobility Group accelerates Buchbinder Holdings integration, appoints Hubert Terstappen as new COO for its German perimeter

Germany is one of the historical key markets for the Europcar Mobility Group. In 2017, the Group acquired Buchbinder Holdings, one of the local market leaders of car rental and light commercial vehicle rental. With first steps of integration and synergies achieved in 2018, the German subsidiary of the Group is now accelerating the integration of Buchbinder, appointing Hubert Terstappen as its new COO (Chief Operations Officer), effective July 1st, to cover the full scope of the Group’s operations in the country.

Europcar Mobility Group Germany, subsidiary of Europcar Mobility Group, is operating 3 core brands of the Group – Europcar, Ubeeqo, InterRent – and a local brand, Buchbinder. With a combined revenue of circa €800m, Europcar Mobility Group Germany is one of the largest mobility providers in this market and has the ambition to grow, offering a wide range of mobility solutions fitting with the various mobility needs of customers, be it for one hour, one day, one week or more.

In this endeavour, integration is key. After having strongly integrated Ubeeqo into its operations framework, Europcar Mobility Group Germany is now speeding up the integration of Buchbinder, by pooling operations of the different businesses.

To support this integration, Hubert Terstappen, Co-Managing Director of Buchbinder, is appointed COO (Chief Operations Officer) of Europcar Mobility Group Germany and as such, joins the Executive Committee of the German perimeter. He will work closely with Stefan Vorndran, Europcar Mobility Group Germany Managing Director. Besides, Hubert Terstappen remains Co-Managing Director of Buchbinder, along with Konrad Altenbuchner.

Hubert Terstappen has more than 30 years experience in the mobility business. He started his career at Haniel Logistic Düsseldorf and then joined the car rental company founded by his father, Hubert Paul Terstappen. In 1992, he became managing director of the Terstappen KG, which was integrated into Buchbinder in 2013. As Co-Managing Director of Buchbinder Holdings since 2013, he highly contributed to the integration of Terstappen KG into Buchbinder and is currently responsible for strategy, sales & marketing, operations, administration and fleet in the company.

Olivier Baldassari, Group’s Chief Countries and Operations Officer comments: “We are today a leading mobility service company that unites many strong brands under one flag. We operate a very concrete business, at a very large scale, to daily serve our 7.7 m active customers base: it is a granular, localized, expert, and profitable business. In Germany, we are building a powerful battleship, relying on 4 brands with differentiated value propositions, addressing various mobility needs. We now need to connect these brands even more closely, joining fleet management expertises from our different businesses, intensifying synergies generation and cross-fertilisation. In this context, the appointment of Hubert Terstappen is a real asset, which will reinforce our strong positions in Germany and support the growth story that we have in this country”.

SOURCE: Europcar