Eurobike 2025: ZF presents more powerful CentriX and bike app with new riding profiles

Ultra-compact CentriX drive unit now with 105 Newton meters of torque and 750 watts of peak power

At Eurobike 2025, ZF will present its ultra-compact CentriX drive unit with significantly increased torque of 105 Newton meters and peak power of 750 watts. In addition, cyclists can now use the ZF Ride app to select three new riding profiles as presets to optimize their cycling experience even further for maximum performance, wet conditions or everyday riding.

ZF has achieved the performance increase of the CentriX while maintaining its ultra-compact design, which is about the size of a beverage can and weighs just 2.5 kilograms. Drive systems already in the market can also be upgraded via a software update. The new peak torque can be accessed via “Race” riding profile, one of three new “preset modes” that ZF is unveiling to the public for the first time at Eurobike 2025. These riding profiles can be preset via the “ZF Ride” app. The drive always remembers the last preset mode saved and executes it when the system is restarted. The ZF drive unit has been in series production since spring 2025. The app is available in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

“With the new riding profiles, users can adjust their ZF drive even better and faster to their respective application,” said Daniel Haerter, Head of the Micro Mobility business unit at ZF. “Using the software, we tease the optimum out of our now even more powerful drive for typical driving situations.”

The presets influence the “overrun”–the drive unit continued support after the rider has stopped pedaling, within the legal limit of two meters–, the sensitivity when starting off, the behavior when reaching the maximum speed supported by the electric motor and the maximum power.

“Race” riding profile: tease out the maximum performance

All those who want to get the most out of the ZF Bike Eco System can experience this in “Race” riding profile. It increases the maximum torque to 105Nm and peak power to 750W. The drive unit has a direct response and makes no compromises in terms of performance. In addition, it cuts out sharply at a speed of 25 kilometers per hour. This mode is suitable for dynamic riding in dry conditions.

“Wet” riding profile: finely dosed

In wet conditions on the road or on forest paths, the grip between the tires and the ground is reduced. For the drive of an e-bike, this means reducing the power and adjusting the dosage more finely, reducing the overrun. This is to counteract spinning of the rear wheel or skidding when cornering due to excessive drive power.

“Ride” riding profile: mastering everyday life

On dry surfaces, whether in the city or off-road, the aim is to provide optimum performance for the respective riding situation with a perfect balance between modulation and control. Each support level ensures an optimized ratio of motor support relative to rider input. Irrespective of the chosen support level, when rider input exceeds 350 watts, the drive unit provides full support. In “Boost” mode, the drive unit provides maximum support. The overrun is regulated depending on the respective speed.

SOURCE: ZF